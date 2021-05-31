Jalal Haddad joins the Water Cooler Gang to discuss the Mare of Easttown series (season?) finale. Plus, a quick check-in on the Friends Reunion.

HBO’s Mare of Easttown wrapped its run last night and broke HBO Max in the process. The Kate Winslet-led limited series more than stuck its landing. In doing so, it reminded us that the most important aspect of any project is its devotion to its characters. Mare doubled-down in delivering characters we cared about deeply, and we think that will ultimately carry it home come Emmy time. To discuss the finale and its Emmy chances, Jalal Haddad joins the Water Cooler gang.

We also quickly chat about the Friends Reunion, things we liked about it, and why so many on the internet seem to hate it.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

