AwardsDaily is proud to offer an exclusive clip of the upcoming documentary A Space in Time from Salon Pictures and Bohemia Media. From the award-winning documentarians behind Audrey, McQueen and Stardust, the film is a candid, lyrical, and intimate portrait of Director/Producer Nick Taussig and his family’s struggle to transcend a fatal muscle wasting disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which in turn becomes an unlikely celebration of life with a disability.

A SPACE IN TIME carries such an important message, as the depiction of disability is often poorly portrayed or misrepresented, but it is also a life affirming story and a declaration that “disability” and “being different” can actually be a superpower.

A SPACE IN TIME

Release Date: June 1, 2021

Directed By: Nick Taussig (Audrey, McQueen) and Riccardo Servini

Produced By: Nick Taussig, Paul Van Carter and Annabel Wigoder

Director of Photography: Rory Skeoch

Contributors: Nick Taussig, Klara Taussig Cecmanova, Theodor Taussig, Oskar Taussig, Luca Taussig, Jon Rey-Hastie, Alex Smith, Harrison Smith, Robert Bogdanski, Sara Caplan McCall, Peter McCall

Production Company: Salon Pictures & Bohemia Media

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: A family, facing the diagnosis of a progressive and fatal muscle wasting disease for their two sons, embark on a journey to create a magical home for them, intended to nurture and enable not disable them further.