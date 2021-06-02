Like most of us, comedian Bo Burnham struggled with isolation during his COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike most of us, he turned those feelings into a critically acclaimed Netflix special – Bo Burnham: Inside. Burnham directed, wrote, filmed, and edited the special entirely on his own. The result is a very funny and very poignant piece of art that perfectly captures a very specific moment in time.

Burnham included songs within the special, including “FaceTime with My Mom (Tonight).” Given the late-season premiere, the special and songs are primed to compete in the 2021 Emmy race. The series itself will compete in the Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category.

Here’s the son “FaceTime with My Mom (Tonight)” from Bo Burnham: Inside.