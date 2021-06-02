Amazon Studio’s Them dropped earlier this spring and instantly became a word-of-mouth sensation. Whether compelled or propelled by its challenging subject matter, audiences could not stop talking about the series. It is an unsparing and difficult window into the terror of being a Black American as imagined by creator Little Marvin in his first major television series.

Them stars Ashley Thomas and Deborah Ayorinde as a North Carolina couple who relocates to 1950s-era Compton to escape a personal tragedy. There, the Emory family is confronted by terrors of both the natural and supernatural world. Them emerges as a unforgettable, complicated, and thought-provoking exploration into the roots of racism and its long-lasting impacts. You want to look away at various moments of its 10-episode run, but you simply cannot.

That’s exactly as Little Marvin intended it.

Here, Little Marvin talks to AwardsDaily about his horror inspirations. Them references the great Alfred Hitchcock and early anthology series such as The Twilight Zone in several unique ways. He reveals how the horror genre helps Black filmmakers explore the terror of Black Americans living in modern America. He also shares about the joys working with such committed actors in Thomas and Ayorinde, who both give stellar performances. Finally, he talks about that intense episode five sequence, its importance into the overall narrative, and the sensitive approach the team took in creating it.

If tuned out of Amazon Studio’s Them early, then you should listen to Little Marvin’s passion for the project. Hearing the nuances and justifications behind each creative choice will force you to reconsider your own notions. The interview will also cause you to re-examine the series, a groundbreaking entry in modern American horror.

Them is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. Mark Korven’s THEM Main Title Theme featured in the video is courtesy of Sony Soundtracks and Amazon.