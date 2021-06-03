DreamWorks’ new animated film Spirit Untamed spins a brand-new story out of DreamWorks Animation’s 2002 Oscar®-nominated film Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron. Opening June 4 in theaters, the film boasts an inclusive voice cast including Isabela Merced, McKenna Grace, Walton Goggins, Andre Braugher, Eiza González, Julianne Moore, and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s an epic adventure about a headstrong girl longing for a place to belong who discovers a kindred spirit when her life intersects with a wild horse.

Also of note is the number of female perspectives working to create the film reflecting a multi-cultural generation of women.

Directed by Elaine Bogan, Spirit Untamed also features the work of composer Amie Doherty, the first woman to score a DreamWorks Animation film, who also contributes the powerful anthem “Fearless.” This exclusive featurette, The Musical Women of Spirit Untamed, explores the power of the women whose collective voices make this film sing, literally.

Spirit Untamed opens in theaters on June 4.