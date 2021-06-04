Netflix’s Bridgerton is an undeniable visual treat. From the period-authentic wigs to the stunning costumes, the dramatic series seems to have perfected the costume drama while simultaneously stretching its anachronistic wings.

The production design in particular seems to revel in both adhering to the wealthy traditions of the period and pushing it into glorious excess. Production designer Will Hughes-Jones honed his skills on other period pieces such as The Spanish Princess and The White Princess, but here he stretches himself as never before. He designed Regency-era sets that would mirror the elaborate romance of the plot itself.

Here, in this Netflix exclusive behind the scenes look at the Bridgerton production design, Hughes-Jones talks about the effort that went into creating this world.

Bridgerton streams on Netflix.