Celebrating the second season of their smash hit The Boys, Amazon treats fans of the show to PLANET VOUGHT – an immersive drive-in experience recreating the show’s iconic production design.

Over the weekend Amazon Prime Video invited Emmy voters to their “one-of-a-kind” FYC event celebrating the second season of their smash series The Boys.

PLANET VOUGHT was an immersive drive-in dining experience hosted at the historic Hollywood Palladium. Fans of the show were ushered through the event and treated with photo ops within recreations of some of the most iconic moments from the beloved action series.

The menu featured items inspired by some of the show’s most popular superheroes including Starlight, Queen Maeve, Black Noir, and A-Train.

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys is up for Emmy consideration for Outstanding Drama Series and all eligible categories.