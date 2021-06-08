MTV today announced the VMAs return to New York City on Sunday, September 12th airing LIVE from Barclays Center. The 2021 show will feature epic performances from the biggest names in music and bring fans together from across the globe to celebrate the return of live entertainment.

The health and safety of artists, fans, staff and partners remain the number one priority, and MTV and Barclays Center are working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices in order to safely bring together music fans from around the globe. Barclays Center’s current health and safety protocols can be found here. Any additional protocols will be announced closer to the event.

MTV is collaborating with 9/11 Day, the nonprofit that began and leads the federally recognized September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, for a series of service-oriented activities during the week leading up to the VMAs, promoting awareness and positive action in observance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The alliance between MTV and members of the 9/11 community – which dates back nearly 20 years to the “Concert for New York City” – will encourage participation in various acts of charitable service across the country on September 11 to honor the lives lost, their families, those injured, and those who rose in service in response to the attacks.

The VMAs will air across MTV’s global footprint of linear and digital platforms in more than 175 countries and territories, reaching nearly 400 million households in nearly 30 different languages. Official sponsors of the 2021 MTV VMAs include: Coors Light, EXTRA® Gum, and Toyota Motor North America.

About MTV:

MTV is the leading global youth media brand across every platform with operations that span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios, a unit focused on developing series for SVOD and linear distribution partners.

About BSE Global:

BSE Global manages and operates Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, its NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets, and its NBA 2K League affiliate, NetsGC. The company also includes the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Through programming, marketing, sales, and operations, BSE delivers dynamic content and experiences for audiences.

About 9/11 Day

9/11 Day is the nonprofit organization that originated and leads the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance (“9/11 Day”). Recognized officially under bi-partisan federal law since 2009, 9/11 Day has grown to become the nation’s largest annual day of charitable engagement. For more information, visit 911day.org, or email info@911day.org. Follow the organization on Facebook (@911day), Twitter (@911day) and Instagram (@911day).