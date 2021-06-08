The Water Cooler Gang looks at Stephen King’s adaptation of his own novel Lisey’s Story, starring Julianne Moore and directed by Pablo Larrain.

AppleTV Plus kicks off the 2022 Emmy season with the first major series of the year: Lisey’s Story. Written by Stephen King based on his novel of the same name, Lisey’s Story stars Julianne Moore as Lisey, the wife of a murdered author (Clive Owen). As she navigates her own lingering trauma, she remains tormented by a mysterious group who intend to obtain her husband’s unfinished projects at any cost. She also contends with a sister (Joan Allen) whose mania may have something to do with her husband’s untimely death. Does the Pablo Larrain-directed series start the 2022 Emmy season with gusto or with a whimper? Will any of it resonate enough with Television Academy members to sustain a year-long Emmy campaign?

Plus, the BAFTA TV Awards were handed out this weekend. Presumed 2021 Emmy front runner The Crown went home empty-handed. Is this a sign of trouble for the Netflix series? Find out why we think not.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)