The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) announced the winners of the 46th Annual Gracie Awards taking place on September 27, 2021 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. The event will honor some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media, including Kerry Washington, Catherine O’Hara, Lena Waithe, Kelly Clarkson, Hillary Rodham Clinton, DeDe McGuire, Danielle Monaro and Erin Andrews. This year’s ceremony will also recognize entertainment and news programming that addressed timely topics and social issues, including TODAY Show, CBS This Morning, black-ish, Mrs. America and folklore: the long pond studio sessions.
“Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms,” said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “As we celebrate AWM’s 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally-charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling.”
The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. In lieu of the Gracie Awards Luncheon, which will no longer take place in person on June 26 in New York City, local and student award winners will be recognized virtually. An alternate in-person celebration is currently being evaluated.
In the sixth consecutive year as Executive Producer, Vicangelo Bulluck will spotlight these prolific women in the industry who continue to inspire and support others, break down barriers, and lead by example in creating opportunity for future generations.
Sponsors of The Gracies include Ziploc®, Crown Media Family Networks, CNN, NCTA – the Internet and Television Association, Katz Media Group and Beasley Media Group.
The complete winners list is below. Honorees are listed in alphabetical order within each category.
TELEVISION NATIONAL – GALA HONOREES
24 Hours: Assault On the Capitol (ABC News and Hulu)
ABC NEWS
Frontline – Special Report
60 in 6: CoVid and Domestic Abuse
CBS News
Investigative Feature
60 Minutes: Talking to the Past
CBS News
Soft News Feature
Alexa Mansour & Aliyah Royale (The Walking Dead: World Beyond)
AMC Networks
Actress in a Breakthrough Role – Drama
Bess Kalb, Karen Chee, Akilah Green, Franchesca Ramsey, Jocelyn Richard (Yearly Departed)
Amazon Studios
Writer Scripted – Comedy
Between the World and Me
HBO
Special
black-ish
Disney Television Studios
Comedy
Bravery and Hope: 7 Days on the Front Line (CBS News Special)
CBS Special
Documentary – Covid Special
Breonna Taylor: Her Life, Death and Legacy (CBS This Morning)
CBS News
Hard News Feature – Interview
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Starz
Actress in a Leading Role – Drama
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
Not a Real Company Productions, Inc., Pop TV, CBC
Actress in a Leading Role – Comedy or Musical
Catherine Reitman (Workin’ Moms)
Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment ULC
Showrunner Fiction – Comedy
Cecilia Peck, Inbal B. Lessner (Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult)
Starz
Showrunner – Nonfiction
Erin Andrews (FOX NFL)
FOX Sports
On-Air Talent – Sports
Eve Lindley (Dispatches from Elsewhere)
AMC Networks
Actress in a Supporting Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
folklore: the long pond studio sessions
Disney+
Grand Award for Special or Variety
Gina Brillon (Gina Brillon: The Floor is Lava)
Amazon Prime Video & Comedy Dynamics
Variety
Hear Her Voice (Nightline)
ABC NEWS
Hard News Feature
Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager (TODAY with Hoda & Jenna)
TODAY Show/NBC News
On-Air Talent – Lifestyle, Entertainment
Jessica Goldberg (AWAY)
True Jack Productions USA, Sixth and Idaho, Refuge, Inc.
Showrunner Fiction – Drama
Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton)
Netflix
Director
Katie Hinman (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries)
CNN
Producer – Documentary/Unscripted/Non-Fiction
Kate Redding (TODAY Show)
TODAY Show/NBC News
Producer – News
Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)
Disney Television Studios
Actress in a Leading Role – Made for TV Movie or Limited Series
Lena Waithe (The Chi)
Showtime Networks, Inc. & Hillman Grad Productions
Writer Scripted – Drama
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever)
Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Actress in a Breakthrough Role – Comedy
Marianna van Zeller (Trafficked with Marianna van Zeller)
National Geographic
Reporter/Correspondent
Martha Raddatz
ABC NEWS
Frontline – Reporter / Correspondent
Mary Mazzio (A MOST BEAUTIFUL THING)
50 Eggs Films
Writer Unscripted
Monica Dávila (Santiago of the Seas)
Nickelodeon
Director – Family
Morgan Radford (Nightly News, TODAY Show, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo)
NBC News
On-Air Talent – News or News Magazine
Mrs. America
FX Networks
Ensemble Cast
Mrs. America
FX Networks
Limited Series
Not Done: Women Remaking America
PBS/Verizon Media Group/McGee Media
Documentary
Play Like A Girl (ESPN’s College GameDay)
ESPN – Features Unit
Sports Feature
Robin Roberts’ exclusive interview with Judge Esther Salas (Good Morning America)
ABC NEWS
Interview Feature
Sally Woodward Gentle (Killing Eve)
BBC AMERICA
Producer- Entertainment
Sara Sidner (Race & Unrest in America)
CNN
News Feature Series
SC Featured: Women In Sports – The Trailblazers
ESPN – Features Unit
Sports Program
SciGirls (Code Concert)
Twin Cities PBS
Family Series
Selenis Leyva (Diary of a Future President)
CBS Studios
Actress in a Supporting Role – Comedy or Musical
Shannon Thornton (P-Valley)
Starz
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
Hulu, Part 2 Pictures, Delicious Entertainment
Non-Fiction Entertainment
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Lifetime
Made for Television Movie
The Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show)
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Talk Show – Entertainment
This Is Us
Disney Television Studios
Drama
TODAY Show
TODAY Show/NBC News
News Program
VICE on Showtime
News Magazine
VICE Media
RADIO – NATIONALLY SYNDICATED COMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES
Allison Keyes (Weekend Roundup)
CBS News Radio
Frontline – Special Report
Cami McCormick and Deborah Rodriguez (CBS World News Roundup)
CBS News Radio
Crisis Coverage
Danielle Monaro (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show)
iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks
Co-host
DeDe McGuire (DeDe in the Morning)
Compass Media Networks / Service Broadcasting Group
Host/Personality
Estelle (The Estelle Show)
Apple Music Radio
Host/Personality – Digital Streaming
Hilary Kramer (Hilary Kramer’s Millionaire Maker)
Salem Media Group
Weekend Host / Personality – Talk Host
Jill Schlesinger (Jill on Money)
CBS News Radio
Talk Show
Karen Travers (ABC NEWS)
ABC NEWS
Outstanding News Anchor
Lindsay Czarniak (Important Conversations with Lindsay Czarniak)
SiriusXM
News Feature
Lisa Abramowicz (Generation Interrupted)
Bloomberg LP
Special
Marla Gibbs: A Living Treasure (Café Mocha Radio)
Miles Ahead Broadcasting/Compass Media Networks
Interview Feature
Roula Christie (WEEKENDS WITH ROULA)
Westwood One
Weekend Host / Personality – Music Host
Victoria Balestrieri (Make Way – A Celebration of Women’s Basketball)
SiriusXM
Producer – Talk
RADIO – NATIONALLY SYNDICATED NONCOMMERCIAL – GALA HONOREES
Alzheimer’s in Color (Latino USA)
Futuro Media
Documentary
China’s Coronavirus Crisis (All Things Considered)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Crisis Coverage/Breaking News
Ina Jaffe (Morning Edition/Weekend Edition)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Reporter / Correspondent / Host
Jessica Beck (Snapshots from Black America)
BBC Radio 4
Producer
Lulu Garcia-Navarro & Peter Breslow (Weekend Edition Sunday)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Public Affairs
Noel King (How A Mother Protects Her Black Teenage Son From The World)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Interview Feature
Reconciling History: The Ordeal of One Last Surviving “Sex Slave” of Wartime Philippines (Weekend Edition Sunday)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Investigative Feature
Reema Khrais (This Is Uncomfortable)
Marketplace – American Public Media
News Feature
Stuck-At-Home Moms: The Pandemic’s Devastating Toll On Women (All Things Considered & Morning Edition)
NPR (National Public Radio)
Series
DIGITAL MEDIA – GALA HONOREES
Amicus Presents: The Class of RBG
Slate
Original Online Programming – Standalone Audio
Brooke Thomas (The Black Report)
Meruelo Media
Frontline – Original Online Programming – News/Documentary
Carol Sutton Lewis (Ground Control Parenting with Carol Sutton Lewis)
Ground Control Parenting
Podcast – Educational
Caroline Fairchild (Working Together)
LinkedIn News
Blog
CNN Style
CNN Digital
Website – Information/Entertainment
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama
YouTube Originals
Original Online Programming – Video Series
HerMoney Media, Inc.
Website – News
Hillary Clinton (You And Me Both with Hillary Clinton)
iHeartRadio
Podcast Host – Entertainment
Kavitha A. Davidson (The Lead)
Wondery & The Athletic
Podcast – Sports
Liz Oliva Fernández (The War on Cuba)
Belly of the Beast
Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress
Malika Bilal (The Take)
Al Jazeera Digital, Audio
Podcast Host – News
MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong – Death of a Trailblazer (CBS Sunday Morning)
CBS News
Podcast – Entertainment
Real America with Jorge Ramos
Univision News
Original Online Programming – Standalone Video
Somebody
Topic Studios, The Intercept, and the Invisible Institute
Podcast – Investigative
Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Jackie Danziger, Jessica Cordova Kramer (Last Day (Season 2))
Lemonada Media
Podcast Producer
The Lakota Daughters
Voice of America
Original Online Programming – News/Documentary
The Michelle Obama Podcast
Spotify & Higher Ground
Podcast – Lifestyle
Tika Sumpter and Thai Randolph (The Suga)
Stitcher
Podcast Co-host/Ensemble
Zahra Rasool (Still Here)
AJ Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital
Online Producer
To view the complete list of award recipients and honorable mentions visit allwomeninmedia.org.
About The Gracie Awards
The Gracies Awards is the largest fundraiser of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) which supports and promotes educational programs, and scholarships to benefit the media, the public and allied fields. In addition to giving $20,000 a year away in scholarships to deserving female students, the Foundation also produces the nationally acclaimed recognition program – the Gracie Awards which honors exemplary programming created by, for and about women. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has created partnerships and joint initiatives with the Emma Bowen Foundation, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), NCTA – The Cable and Telecommunications Association and other organizations that are philosophically aligned with the mission of the Foundation. For more information about The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation and the Gracie Awards please visit allwomeninmedia.org and follow on Twitter (@AllWomeninMedia), (#TheGracies), Instagram (@allwomeninmedia) and Facebook.