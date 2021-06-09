In an interview with Awards Daily , Hunter Doohan discusses his central role in the Showtime limited series Your Honor, starring alongside Bryan Cranston and taking on the biggest role of his burgeoning career.

How far would you go to save your child? — The tagline and central premise of the Showtime limited series, Your Honor.

Hunter Doohan plays Adam, the teenaged son in need of saving, behind the wheel of a car during a late-night hit-and-run. Bryan Cranston is the father now faced with an inconceivable moral dilemma. What gives Your Honor its edge— and its title— is that Cranston’s character, Michael Desiato, is a trusted and formidable New Orleans judge, known for fairness in the pursuit of justice.

Together they decide that Adam must confess. The Desiatos arrive at the police station only to discover that the grieving parents (Michael Stuhlbarg and Hope Davis) on the other side of the frosty station window are the head of New Orleans’ most notorious crime family.

Faced with the realization that a confession will almost certainly lead to retaliation and Adam’s death— the once righteous Judge Desiasto must use the power of the bench to protect his son.

What follows during the 10-part limited series is an intricate game of cat and mouse between Cranston and Stuhlbarg’s characters, each episode teased with tension, red herrings, misdirections, and a stacked cast of memorable characters—each with motives of their own.

Doohan stands out as the newcomer among Your Honor’s A-List cast list and star-studded cameos. Adam is at the very center of the conflict and the most challenging character to crack. Doohan has to play a teen who is childlike in his need for parental guidance, yet adult enough to engage in an affair—naive and conniving. Adam has to be deceiving enough to where you’re constantly left questioning his motives, yet likable enough so that you want to see him survive. Not to mention Doohan to hold his own alongside a scene partner of Cranston’s caliber. Doohan more-that-meets this challenge, tackling an exceedingly tricky role and calibrating his performance with ease. Right until the breathless finale.

Here in a video interview with Awards Daily‘s Shadan Larki, Doohan discusses preparing for his breakout role and what it was like on set with Cranston and his costars.

***This Interview contains major spoilers***

All ten episodes of Your Honor are available to watch now via Showtime.