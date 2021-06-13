America just entered the COVID-19 pandemic the last time I spoke with Mythic Quest‘s Charlotte Nicdao. The extraordinarily talented creative team dropped a surprise “Quarantine” episode of the series, which thrilled critics with its hilarious and insightful look into the start of pandemic life. During the episode, Nicdao’s Poppy Li struggled extensively with isolation. Turns out, she needed her Mythic Quest family. Thanks to Rob McElhenney’s Ian Grimm, she emerged from isolation recharged and ready for her new role as co-creative director.

So, now with the second season behind her, Charlotte Nicdao looks back on Poppy’s evolution post-COVID. The hilarious new season avoided any sense of a sophomore slump, finding new ways to explore its characters. For Nicdao’s Poppy, she moved on from isolation, but she found herself struggling to gain respect as co-creative director opposite Ian.

The comic sparring between the two characters provides Nicdao the opportunity to deliver fantastic work over season two. She balances expertly between laugh-out-loud moments of comic pratfalls and moments of deep emotion. In other words, her performance emerges as an excellent comedic performance, but she feels equally comfortable in sequences of serious drama.

Memorable moments for Poppy included a hilariously ad-libbed speech at a Women in Gaming event and an oddly aggressive mentorship between Poppy and Dana (Imani Hakim). Here, Charlotte Nicdao talks to AwardsDaily’s Clarence Moye about Poppy’s second season evolution. She digs into Poppy’s relationship with Ian and reveals why she thinks their partnership provides such comic gold. She also talks about working with the women of Mythic Quest. That leads her to reveal what she most wants out of a potential third season.

Charlotte Nicdao contends for an 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Mythic Quest airs exclusively on AppleTV+.