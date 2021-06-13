Admit it.

When you saw the featured image for this story, you probably giggled, right? After all, the Bee Gees emerged from the late 1970s and early 1980s as America’s punching bag. Thanks to the staggering popularity of the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever, the singing group became irrevocably tied to the disco sound. When disco fell from fashion, the group struggled to regain its footing.

But most people forget that the Bee Gees remain an incredibly talented and incredibly influential group. Director Frank Marshall wants to remind people of that fact. His HBO documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart looks at the decades-spanning history of the group through the eyes of its soul remaining member, Barry Gibb. The film is packed with insightful interviews, including previously recorded sessions with the now-deceased Gibb twins Robin and Maurice. It also features conversations with major artists working today inspired by the Bee Gees.

Marshall talks to AwardsDaily’s Clarence Moye about why he chose this moment in time to assess the Bee Gee’s impact. He also talks about crafting the narrative of the film. Additionally, he reveals which interview most compelled him, also one that was the funniest to conduct.

The Bee Gees: How Do You Mend a Broken Heart streams exclusively on HBO Max.