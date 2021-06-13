Malcom Spellman fought hard to win series creator/writer rights on the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He immediately understood that the stories told within the series – one of which was the journey of Sam Wilson (“The Falcon”) to become the first Black Captain America – would hold extreme current relevance. He felt it would be an incredibly fresh and unique way to explore themes personal to him as a creator.

Plus, who wouldn’t want to tell that story? Who wouldn’t want to celebrate not only inclusivity but also explore different aspects of heroism within the confines of one of the most successful film and television production companies in history?

“When you’ve having Stars and Stripes with a Black man, certain conversations are just inherent to that story,” Spellman explained. “When I first walked through the door at Marvel, I was super clear that that was what made this special and timely and relevant.”

But The Falcon and the Winter Solider doesn’t rest on being a one-note message series. Rather, it does explore all aspects of heroism. More specifically, it explores how nearly every character in the series considers themselves their own version of a hero. Anthony Mackie’s Wilson is a successful member of The Avengers who recently thwarted Thanos. That serves as a more classic definition of a hero, yet he still struggles with the legacy of Steve Rogers’ Captain America.

Wyatt Russell’s John Walker certainly considers himself something of a hero, having served a tour of duty in the military. Becoming the new Captain America only elevated that sense of self, even if he becomes increasingly plagued by self-doubt through the series. Additionally, he later takes severe actions that, in the minds of viewers, label him a villain, yet he thought he was justified. After all, he was avenging the death of his best friend.

Even characters technically considered villains see themselves as righteous and heroes in their own mind. Flag Smasher’s leader Karli (Erin Kellyman) believes strongly in her cause. She sees the world as better with open borders. Although her actions often put her in direct opposition to our traditional heroes, she very much believes she, herself, is the hero of her own story. The same could be said of even Daniel Brühl’s Zemo.

That exploration of the difference facets of heroism contributes much of the thematic heft to the series.

“We felt like every one of these characters believes they’re a hero. Through that lens, you get to see the pros and cons that come with that kind of conviction in a cause,” Spellman remarked. “We became very interested in exploring these characters who all believe they’re righteous in what they’re doing. And also the rewards and destruction that come in the wake of a person that believes they’re righteous.”

That exploration holds incredible relevance to the modern political arena, even more so than the team originally intended.

But the most powerful and culturally significant element of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier emerges as Spellman takes Sam Wilson from The Falcon to Captain America. It’s an epic journey on its own right, and it has tremendous and immensely positive implications for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Elements of this story resonate with the most significant cultural events of the last year from the murder of George Floyd to the storming of the U.S. Capital in January.

Those connections weren’t originally intended, according to Spellman. Yet, they’re natural by-products of when diverse voices are allowed to tell stories through a giant platform like Marvel. Through this inclusivity of perspectives, creative teams will tap into themes and stories that traditional superhero sagas aren’t tapping into.

Those events and feelings are perfectly summed in the final episode of the recent season. There, Mackie’s Sam Wilson, now wearing the Stars and Stripes of Captain America, speaks a deeply personal monologue that sums up so much more than just what the series is about. He’s also reflecting on our real world.

“At this time, when entire nations are looking like they might go off a cliff, it just came. Sam, the character, became almost an entity in the room with me and Anthony as we were having this discussion about how Sam felt because it was about how we felt also,” Spellman remembered. “I don’t know how to describe the connection that I built with Anthony in that moment, but it was a very, very special creative moment. I feel like it’s resonating with people. That energy is definitely transmitting through Sam the character.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streams exclusively on Disney+.