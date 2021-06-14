Many audiences were not prepared to see Rupert Grint as the drink-swilling brother in M. Night Shyamalan’s chamber horror series, Servant. As Lauren Ambrose’s Dorothy struggles with her own mental issues, her brother Julian conspires to keep everyone else in line with the truth. Grint balances out the scary grandeur with Julian’s matter-of-fact perspective and the audience can look to his character for some release.

One of the most notable things about the second season of Servant is that Shyamalan increases the tension but also the humor. There is a distinct absurdity to the characters trying to hunt down a baby that no one is sure of where it came from. At one point, the family creates a pizza parlor in hopes of gaining access to a mysterious house and Dorothy keeps attacking Leanne at the same time every night in the family’s attic. Grint is there all the while to make sure we know that every action seems crazy.

In our conversation, Grint and I talked about pandemic protocols and how it gave him perspective since he is a new father. Acting in a show about the trauma after losing a child is something Grint keeps thinking about, but he did admit to snagging something off the set for his young daughter. Julian goes through a huge emotional ordeal towards the end of the second season, so maybe his character will become baby crazy in season three?

Servant streams exclusively on AppleTV+.