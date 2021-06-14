In its second season, Amazon Studio’s The Boys hit several major nerves, elevating the series into a whole new stratosphere. It didn’t hurt that a major fan-in-chief in President Barack Obama listed the series as one of his favorites from 2020. Highlighting a world in which superhero squads have been corporatized, The Boys escalates everything in the leap from season one to season two. To accomplish that leap, the production team needed to push themselves and respectfully create something that was bigger and more intense without sacrificing the quality of the series.

Here, AwardsDaily’s Clarence Moye sits down with three members of the behind the scenes team that helped pull off the massive success that was The Boys Season 2.

First, costume designer LJ Shannon focused on the superhero outfits for The Seven, including the dark designs for new member Stormfront (new addition Aya Cash). Shannon talks about finding the right fit and materials for costumes that would look imposing but yet give the cast room to move and shoot their scenes. She also talks about why she breaks Edna Mode’s rules for superhero costumes: no capes!

Next up, stunts coordinator Tig Fong talks about the stunning action sequences he helped create across the entirety of Season 2. One major event includes a multi-level fight within an apartment building where Stormfront finally unleashes her full fury. And what exactly went into creating the sequence in which a speedboat rams into a beached whale?

Finally, VFX coordinator and Associate Producer Stephan Fleet gushes about the great fun he and his team had one-upping themselves for Season 2. He talks about the major sequences and challenges for the heightened season. Plus, he laughs at what it took to develop a comic-original character famous for his giant… member.

So, please enjoy this video essay on The Crafts of Amazon Studio’s The Boys.

The Boys streams exclusively on Amazon Prime.

LJ Shannon – 1:43

Tig Fong – 17:49

Stephan Fleet – 33:26