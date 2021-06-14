The Water Cooler Gang gathers around the cooler to chat about this weekend’s big movie release, the musical In the Heights.

One of the most hyped films of the year dropped this weekend. And it’s a musical. I mean, it’s been a strange year, but when one of the most anticipated films of the year is an old-fashioned musical, then something’s up. John M. Chu’s In the Heights stars Anthony Ramos in the adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical. We review the film and talk about the recent box office news. Did its availability on HBO Max eat into the box office total? Or were there other factors at play? Plus, what will the awards trajectory look like considering it holds some of the best reviews of any film so far this year.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

