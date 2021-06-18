The Daily Wire, the conservative website run by Jeremy Boreing, Ben Shapiro and others has picked up another film property after it was mysteriously dropped from Amazon during Black History Month. What’s odd about it is that it was already released theatrically and aired on PBS. According to the Wall Street Journal:

The documentary began airing on PBS in May 2020 and streaming on Amazon in October. But it was taken down by Amazon on Feb. 8, according to the director, Michael Pack, and he has never been told why. “Our distributor, who’s the one who made the deal with Amazon, has repeatedly asked them for explanations but they haven’t given any,” Mr. Pack told me by phone this week. “They have the right to pull anything from their site, and they don’t have to give an explanation. So it’s not a contract violation. But many people have complained, and they haven’t put it back up.” If this episode sounds familiar, it’s because Amazon pulled a similar stunt last fall. Eli Steele’s “What Killed Michael Brown ?”—a critique of liberal social policies that was written and narrated by his father, the race scholar Shelby Steele —was slated to stream on Amazon in October, then held up for reasons the company never fully explained. Amazon eventually relented and made the film available, but only after these pages weighed in and made a fuss. Mr. Pack said that “Created Equal” was doing well on Amazon, so it wasn’t pulled because no one wanted to see it. “For a while our film was, briefly, No. 1 in documentaries. And I think it’s still No. 25 or 30, so it’s been selling,” he said. Notably, he added, less-popular documentaries about Anita Hill and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg continue to be available for streaming on Amazon. “So why don’t they offer ‘Created Equal’? There’s obviously customer demand.”

So far, they are the only conservative enterprise challenging the Left’s many decades long grip on entertainment. Now that entertainment is folded into Big Tech and now that Big Tech has become unapologetically authoritarian and the Left dulled into silence and compliance over it, competition is becoming necessary.

The Daily Wire had previously picked up Run Hide Fight after Hollywood refused to distribute it. The film premiered on their platform and can be seen with an annual membership to the site.

Additionally, they signed Gina Carano after she was fired from the Mandalorian for her social media posts and are planning to produce and release her next film.

Now, tonight, they will begin airing the Clarence Thomas documentary Created Equal on their platform, with the annual membership.

If you were around back when the internet first exploded, in the mid-90s, you would remember when it was truly “free and open,” when Big Tech wasn’t authoritarian and pro-censorship as it is now. In fact, there wasn’t even Big Tech at all.

It’s good that there are still Davids out there ready to do battle with the Goliaths, no matter which side of the political aisle they come from. Competition is healthy for any industry, any country and any society.