Every relationship has a balance. One person might be really dramatic while his or her partner might be very relaxed. Opposites attract but they should also say opposites keep each other sane. In Alan Ball’s wonderful TV Movie contender, Uncle Frank, Peter Macdissi’s Wally is the support for Paul Bettany’s Frank. We see a pivotal moment in their relationship, and it’s an incredible example about how love can triumph even in the darkest times.

Macdissi has worked on several of Ball’s projects, and that balance can be found since Ball and Macdissi are real life partners. Set in the early 1970s, Uncle Frank tells the story of how one man’s journey to acceptance with his family will change his life forever. The family actually expands with Wally there. Wally doesn’t see his family very often, and Macdissi’s performance radiates the kind of warmth that allows you to accept the toughest circumstances.

Everyone needs a Wally.