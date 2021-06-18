Disney/Pixar’s Luca tells the story of two young sea monsters who break out on their own and venture into a nearby seaside village thanks to an overwhelming need for adventure. Trouble is, they become fully human when dry, but whenever they encounter water, they transform back into sea monsters. Adolescence is hard enough for humans. Try hiding the fact that you’re a sea monster.

To play the two boys – Luca and Alberto – Disney/Pixar chose Jacob Tremblay (Room) and Jack Dylan Grazer (IT). Their strong vocal talents overcame the fact that they’d never actually met through the process of recording the film. Still, they have an undeniable friendship in this light-hearted and sweet coming of age story.

Here, Tremblay and Grazer sit down with Clarence Moye to talk about their work on the film. They reveal their favorite Pixar films and about the challenges of finding a character through a voice-only performance. They also reveal when they would use Alberto’s “Silencio Bruno!” trick as seen in the film. Finally, they hypothesize where Luca and Alberto would be 10 years after the film ends.

Luca streams exclusively on Disney+ starting today.