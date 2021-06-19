Sophie Okonedo burst onto the international cinema scene in a number of supporting roles in notable films like Dirty Pretty Things. But her stellar performance in Hotel Rwanda caught the world’s attention, including Oscar as she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for the role. Since then, Okonedo’s presence has been felt across film, television, and theater. She received a Tony Award for her supporting work in A Raisin in the Sun and further acclaim in the UK for her Shakespearean performances in plays such as Anthony and Cleopatra.

Her most recent acclaimed work lands in Netflix’s Ratched. Working with an outstanding creative team including Ryan Murphy, Evan Romansky, and Sarah Paulson, Okonedo plays Charlotte Wells, a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder due to past trauma. The performance emerges as a fascinating tour de force where Okonedo believably conveys five unique personalities: Ondine Duquette, a violinist; Apollo, an gold-winning Olympic athlete; Baby Taffy, a young child; and Dr. Richard Hanover, the head of Lucia State Hospital.

Here, Sophie Okonedo sits down with AwardsDaily’s Clarence Moye to discuss the challenges of taking on multiple personalities. She talks about acting in the theater and reveals what she learned there that applies to acting for television and film.

