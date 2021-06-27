My friend Christian Toto is that rare breed in Hollywood – the conservative film critic. He runs his own site, Hollywood in Toto, and also writes for the Daily Wire. I am, I guess, now a rare breed in Hollywood also in that I actually talk to conservatives!

The band member from Mumford and Sons recently apologized on Twitter for the unforgivable crime of praising a book he read. For that, he was swarmed on Twitter in the usual fashion. The reason being, he had the nerve to praise the book of Andy Ngo, a reporter who focuses exclusively on the mostly invisible group otherwise known as ANTIFA. To the Left, they do not exist. And thus, for Winston Marshall to praise the book meant someone from their team had crossed enemy lines and made visible something no one is supposed to touch.

Marshall wrote a Medium post explaining why he was leaving the band. I thought what he did took extraordinary courage. You would not believe in 2021 anyone would have to write that sentence about someone accused of, and condemned for, a thought crime. But here we are.

Christian contacted me to do a back and forth debate about it, since he didn’t think what Marshall did was courageous, and in fact, simply kicked the can down the road.

If you are interested, here is our exchange, which is also posted on his site.

This should probably come with a trigger warning. People who follow me on Twitter know that I mostly try to speak as honestly as possible and try hard not to gaslight you when it comes to culture stuff. Many readers here, and even staff, aren’t exactly comfortable with me doing this but I do it because I still believe in the Left as a protector of free speech and free expression. It isn’t that right now but that is why I do not play the game of suppressing what I think.

My part is in bold.

Sasha Stone: We are living in a time of an uncivil war where the daily battles are fought on social media and in the mainstream media which feeds off of it. The wins are calculated by who moves the needle in real life — who got fired, who got bullied into an apology, which movie bombed at the box office, which bill was passed.

It is odd to see politics and culture so tightly interwoven such that a banjo player in an alternative folk band would be viciously attacked on Twitter for praising Andy Ngo’s book. That tweet, harmless though it was, was the equivalent of stepping out onto No Man’s Land during WWI and trying to say hello to the enemy on the other side.

He could not have known what many of us who spend a lot of time on Twitter know — that the Left, when it comes to Antifa, sees no evil, hears no evil, speaks no evil. The news doesn’t cover it, just like they barely covered the protests that turned into riots over the summer.

When asked about them, they downplay who they are such that most people on the Left probably think Antifa is a figment of Trump’s imagination. Ngo provides proof that they are anything but.

It is yet another truth that is verboten on the left. Marshall’s praise of his book was the ultimate betrayal. How dare he?

The same thing happened when Ben Shapiro spoke with Mark Duplass and the actor made the mistake of praising Shapiro on Twitter. It didn’t take too long for him to delete the tweet then denounce Shapiro on Twitter for fear of reprisal.

When Shapiro contacted me for an interview I had to write my entire staff and warn them. I had to say this is what I was doing, and I explained the reasons why I was doing it. I told them that I was going to start being more outspoken and that it was going to get me in a lot of trouble — which it has. I told them that it was their choice to stay. And that associating with me might cause them some problems — which it has. Most of them chose to stay with a couple of exceptions.

It has not been easy.

My way of compromising was abandoning my “verified” Twitter account and starting my own personal account where I could say what I wanted without it impacting the website I run too much.

This has sort of worked and sort of hasn’t. So I understand where Marshall is coming from when he says he wants to protect his bandmates. There is no happy ending if he stayed. If he shut up, he would be miserable. If he stayed people on Twitter would launch boycotts maybe, or they’d boo the band on stage. The story would trail them everywhere they went. For him, his compromise was leaving the band and staying true to what he himself believed.

I personally do not believe the Left, in its current state, can be saved. I don’t think appeasement is going to work. I think it has to collapse completely and be rebuilt in order to thrive the way it once did when ours was the side that stood up for freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and the right to dissent.

That is not where we are right now.

There are some who hover in the middle. They understand what is happening with censorship and mass firings and suppression of dissent is wrong, but they also can’t get close to the “Trump line.” That means they can only go so far, even if they’ve already been canceled or exiled or de-platformed.

You can call these folks the appeasers — those who speak out just enough to support the cause but not enough to 1) topple the movement that is causing it, and 2) lose their cred as a lefty.

They go along with whatever narrative the New York Times or Rachel Maddow feeds to them because they have to be team players. That’s just the way it is now. The reason I applauded Marshall was that has now joined the fight and has sacrificed his membership in the band to do so. That took courage. Standing by your word takes courage. Withstanding all of the vitriol they hurl at you takes courage.