Just when you think you know what’s going on with HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, you think about it a little more and something else is revealed. The comedy series works on multiple levels depending on how you perceive intentions and motivations just like in a glamorous, classic whodunnit. That is also translated in the production design from Sara K. White. There is a modern sleekness to all the globetrotting, but the more Cassie breaks the more we discover about the characters’ pasts.

The Flight Attendant features a lot of sleek surfaces and reflecting glass. We initially think that’s it’s just to show how expensive and high-end everything is, but that choice is also steeped in Cassie’s journey. She is an alcoholic who spends a large amount of time thinking of how her actions and behavior are being perceived. It’s almost as if the paneling of a set is starting back and Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie is worried about their opinion about her.

“That is the thing that I find most interesting about the work in production design. Working with spaces that are either inherently personal, or are affecting someone in a really profound way and I think that’s true, probably but especially on this show. Being able to really actually get into the subconscious of the character and represent that physically was such an incredible treat. So using things like reflection, and also refraction and obfuscation, were incredibly important in the suite. And as we also started to experience other parts of those main characters lives. So some of that was also present in his loft, though, we sort of themed that in some different ways. And some of that was present in in Alex’s family home and his apartment, and being able to get into that in a really like direct way, and be supported with the other creators on the show to really dive super deep into that was super fun.”

The hotel room in Bangkok is incredibly important because we spend a lot of time there. It’s the scene of the crime but it’s also where Alex and Cassie see their friendship and romance flourish. You want to touch and gaze at everything in this room–it’s so hypnotic and chic. Large windows look over the skyline and the sitting room has a raised ceiling with a modern chandelier. Every piece of furniture looks one-of-a-kind.

“It was really important for us to make sure that every time we went back to it, we were excited to look at it again. I was talking with some of the production about going and finding a hotel room in Thailand and shooting some stuff in that room at the beginning of the season and then replicating it here. And it very quickly, we started talking about the needs of the room, and we we want to be in charge of creating this. We want to make sure that we’re making the choices that are 100% right for us in the long term for the season. Because it is so important that we find this space engaging and intriguing, and it’s big enough that we can put a camera up and always have the space that we need but also that we can frame things new ways all the time. You’re not going to get that with a standard hotel suite than in the one percent of hotel suites like presenters that go around the world. They get these beautiful, fabulous places, but sometimes they’re still very rectilinear or the furnishings are not that intriguing to look at sometimes. So making sure that we made the choices to to make the space really, really engaging was super important.”

The floor plan of the hotel room even feels like it flows differently. Much like the themes of the show, the more you explore, the more you discover. It all plays into the strong character choices that the creators of the show incorporate into the designs.

“I really started with a design with the floor plan and taking sort of more classic orthogonal floor plan and just sort of like breaking it apart, which was much like her own psyches being broken apart when she’s in here. And I did really draw on that pretty theme, like directly thematically, it was like I want to pull this apart, because she has to pull herself apart in order to understand how she needs to move forward. Playing with symmetry and broken symmetry, and just playing with like, the the paths of travel, and the particular ways that you’re able to see different things through, depending on where you’re standing in the suite. You step over one foot from where you’re standing. And suddenly if you’re in the living room, you could get a clean shot looking into the bathroom, where she was standing and washing the blood off. Providing those opportunities was really, really important to us and to pride the feelings of change and feelings of movement with different sliding panels and screens and things.”

Annie’s apartment looks incredibly different from the small glimpses of Cassie’s living space. A successful, young lawyer, Annie’s apartment is clean and very focused. I personally love the large archways between her living room, office, and kitchen, and it’s almost as if Annie wants to separate those aspects of her life in a very definitive way. The placement of the shower in the living room is a very New York thing, but it’s also reflects what the show does so well. It forces you to confront something when you least expect it whether it be Cassie’s alcoholism or Max’s naked rear when you enter the space. Annie’s apartment is something that White took a lot of care and pride in.

“It’s not crazy to have a shower in a peculiar place in a New York City apartment, but turning that into something that was very indicative of who Annie was, as a character, was really important to me. And I think the thing that I took away from that, when I was talking to the showrunner, Steve Yockey, about that apartment was that it was less about wanting to have a very uniquely New York shower situation and more about like, what is she playing within this moment? Why is she putting it here because she has the means. She’s an up and coming lawyer. She’s working at a really powerful firm. And she’s able to do this intentionally. So she’s doing this with intention. She’s using all of the other skills that she has as a lawyer and that she’s carried with her as a person, which is, you know, dealing with lies in truth. Playing with deception, playing with surprise, managing people’s expectations for what they’re going to experience with her with her legal experience. And then, with her as a person, she’s constantly playing with like blurring the lines, as part of who she isn’t in her journey in this season. It’s about her recognizing that the ways that she’s been playing games with herself, how she’s been protecting herself in ways that she doesn’t even realize. Keeping herself from fully enjoying life, because she’s been so intricately involved in these power games that she’s receiving a very handsome paycheck to play without it, and she’s really smart. And she wants to keep that and, and make sure that she is respected. And I think that’s something that he plays with that a lot to like dealing with the expectations of someone who is a good looking young woman sometimes you don’t get treated with the respect that you should. Both of our journeys are very much about that. And so being able to have that journey play out in that space and have that those boundaries between public and private that she has a very rigid hold on in her mind. But she’s playing within her space like those become muddy in her real life, she decides that she’s in truly in love with facts and is willing to admit it.”

White also created the look and essence of an entire airlines with the creation of Imperial Atlantic. Much like the hotel design, it is a very lustrous design, but it feels both nostalgic and incredibly modern simultaneously. Flying with Imperial Atlantic would probably be the closest thing you could get to the majesty of commercial flying when it was first introduced. It’s an event and something very special almost as if Pan Am was reincarnated into a singular experience.

“We did a lot of flying on this show going to Bangkok and Rome, so I got a lot of research, which was great. With designing the logo for that airline was that was one of the first thing that I did with creating that and, luckily we got the name Imperial Atlantic, which had a lot of symbolism already inherent in it. I was able to create something I thought that was really elegant and work with our costume designer, Cat Thomas, to infuse that the shape and the look of the logo into every aspect of how we we show the branding of the airline and the look and the feel of the airline. There’s a lot of work that goes into making a cohesive look for an airline. Everything is considered on high end airlines like the look of the napkins is really important how they serve certain things to you is important and very distinct across different airlines. Creating a whole apparatus for how we present this airline was really what we like developed this different class that Imperial Atlantic would give for coffee and as they’re about to land to their first class patrons. Just creating a whole understanding of that of the airline was something that I worked with a number of different people, especially my props team very heavily with.”

The Flight Attendant is streaming on HBO Max.