The Television Academy starts Phase 1 voting today for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. Phase 1 voting ends TODAY. We’ll find out who the 2021 nominees are on Tuesday, July 13. Until then, it’s your turn…

AwardsDaily TV does a huge amount of analysis, prediction, advocacy, and interviews every year. Yet, we like to recognize series we love with our own awards. Enter the Cooler Awards. This is our sixth year doing this, and we wouldn’t keep it going without your tremendous support!

And it’s time to vote for the 2021 Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards.

The Rules

Voting on the 2021 Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards vaguely follows the Television Academy new voting process. It’s really very easy. You are allowed to make up to 10 selections per category (except 10 TV, which is limited to 5 selections). The choices will display randomly to make you think about it. In a departure from the Television Academy, we will cap nominees at six for all categories. We will only advance beyond six if there are ties.

Remember, do not predict the Emmy nominations here! Vote for what you love. Vote for what you’re passionate about. Vote for what you think is the best in television from the 2021 cycle. Let the Television Academy make their own choices.

Voting closes TONIGHT at 11:00 pm ET. Nominees for the 2021 Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards will be announced on July 12, one day before the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

So, that’s it? Got it? Good.

Go vote below!

<a href="https://chmoye.survey.fm/nominate-6th-annual-awardsdaily-tv-cooler-awards">View Survey</a>