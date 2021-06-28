This is one of our very favorite podcasts, “If We Had an Emmy Ballot,” where the Cooler Gang “votes” for the 2021 Emmys.

It’s time for our annual “If We Had an Emmy Ballot” podcast! We love this podcast because we are awards nerds who love to pretend we’re members of the Television Academy. Perhaps we’ve lost you by now. If you’re still here, then join us as we reveal who each of us would vote for if we indeed had an Emmy ballot.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)