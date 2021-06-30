The Academy has made it official, that there will be 10 nominees up for Best Picture this year. Additionally, the Sound category will have a bake-off that narrows the list to ten.

Here is the full release:

As previously announced, the eligibility period for Academy Awards consideration will return to the standard December 31 deadline: a feature film must have a qualifying release date between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. With theatrical exhibition still impacted by the pandemic this year, eligibility requirements for the 94th Academy Awards will be consistent with the addendums made for the 93rd Awards season and can be found here. For films that open in theaters, the six qualifying U.S. metropolitan areas are Los Angeles County; the City of New York; the Bay Area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami, Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia, and apply to General Entry categories as well as the Documentary and Short Film categories. Following this year, the Academy intends to expand the qualifying requirements for the 95th Awards.

Additionally, beginning with the 94th Academy Awards, the Best Picture category will be set at 10 nominees, rather than a fluctuating number of nominations from year to year. This was previously announced in June 2020.

In the International Feature Film category, key rule amendments made in the preliminary round of voting for the 93rd Awards and approved in January 2021 remain unchanged. This includes an expanded shortlist of 15 films and members from all Academy branches being invited to opt in and participate in the preliminary and nominations rounds of voting. Members must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category.

The Board of Governors approved other rules changes for the 94th Awards including:

In the Sound category, there will now be a preliminary round of voting for the Sound award to determine a shortlist of 10 films. Prior to nominations voting, Sound Branch members will be invited to a presentation of the shortlisted achievements, similar to the process in the Visual Effects and Makeup & Hairstyling categories. The entire Sound Branch will vote to select the shortlist as well as nominations.

Submission deadlines are as follows:

Documentary Short Subject – Friday, October 15, 2021

Animated Short Film – Friday, October 15, 2021

Live Action Short Film – Friday, October 15, 2021

Animated Feature Film – Monday, November 1, 2021

Documentary Feature – Monday, November 1, 2021

International Feature Film – Monday, November 1, 2021

Original Score – Monday, November 1, 2021

Original Song – Monday, November 1, 2021

General Entry categories – Monday, November 15, 2021