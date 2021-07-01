LOS ANGELES, CA (JULY 1, 2021) – ShortsTV, the first and only global network dedicated to short films and only presenter of the Oscar® Nominated Short Films theatrical release since 2006, is spotlighting four short films that forever changed storytelling expectations in Hollywood with its presentation of “The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood” in select virtual cinemas across the United States. A portion of proceeds from the release will directly benefit the participating theaters.

Available as of today, featured titles throughout “The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood” include BEAR STORY (Best Animated Short Film, 2016), GOD OF LOVE (Best Live Action Short Film, 2011), CURFEW (Best Live Action Short Film, 2013) and SIX SHOOTER (Best Live Action Short Film, 2006). Prior to the films, the release includes introductions from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences member and ShortsTV Founder/CEO Carter Pilcher, who touches on the lasting impact of each of the award-winning short films. Watch the trailer HERE.

“These four short films breathed new life into storytelling,” said ShortsTV Founder/CEO Carter Pilcher. “BEAR STORY was the first ever Chilean film to win an Academy Award, GOD OF LOVE reignited a love for black and white films, CURFEW combined a wide variety of storytelling techniques to tackle difficult topics in an ultimately heart-warming tale and SIX SHOOTER introduced film audiences to Martin McDonagh’s brand of macabre humor. Each one represents the power of a single short film. We’re thrilled to highlight these true ‘Game Changers’ in virtual cinemas across the country as part of our continued effort to support independent theaters as they begin to reopen.”

Participating theaters include: Sebastiani Theatre, CA; Fort Wayne Cinema Center, IN; Downing Film Center, NY; Tahoe Art Haus & Cinema, CA; Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center, RI; Laemmle Theater, CA; Montclair Film, NJ, and many more.

“The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood” can be purchased for $12 via websites of the participating theaters. If there is not a theater available in the local area, the program can also be purchased here: https://watch.eventive.org/thegamechangers.

Please find the complete list of featured films below:

BEAR STORY

Director: Gabriel Osorio Vargas

Synopsis: An old, lonesome bear tells the story of his life through a mechanical diorama.

Country of Origin: Chile

TRT: 11 minutes

GOD OF LOVE

Director: Luke Matheny

Synopsis: A lovestruck, lounge-singing darts champion finds his prayers are answered — literally — when he mysteriously receives a box of love-inducing darts.

Country of Origin: United States

TRT: 18 minutes

CURFEW

Director: Shawn Christensen

Synopsis: Having reached the lowest point in his life, a self-destructive man on the brink of demise receives an unexpected call from his estranged sister to look after her young daughter for the night. Could this be the beginning of a new reality?

Country of Origin: United States

TRT: 19 minutes

SIX SHOOTER

Director: Martin McDonagh

Synopsis: A black and bloody Irish comedy about a sad train journey where an older man, whose wife has died that morning, encounters a strange and possibly psychotic young oddball…

Country of Origin: United Kingdom, Ireland

TRT: 27 minutes

For more information on ShortsTV, please visit https://shorts.tv/.

ABOUT SHORTSTV

ShortsTV is the first and only worldwide channel and network dedicated to short films. With over 13,000 titles, ShortsTV has the world’s largest catalog of quality short film offerings, including award-winning and star-studded live action, animated and documentary shorts. From their content offerings and various distribution/licensing deals to presenting the Oscar Nominated Short Film releases for over 16 years, ShortsTV seeks to amplify the voices of filmmakers across the world. As the leading advocate for short filmmakers globally, ShortsTV is also proud to be the initial and vital stepping stone for short film creators at the beginning of the content development funnel.

The channel is available in over 100 million homes across the U.S., India, Latin America, Europe and more. It is available across the US on DirecTV (channel 573), AT&T U-Verse (channel 1789), AT&T TV (Channel 573), AT&T TV NOW, Frontier Communications (channel 789) Google Fiber (channel 603) and Hotwire (channel 560). ShortsTV is also available in the UK, Netherlands, Italy and Spain on Amazon Prime Video Channels and on demand through iTunes in 92 countries, Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada), and Verizon and Frontier (US). For more information on how to watch, please visit shorts.tv.

ShortsTV is owned by Shorts International Ltd is headquartered in London, England and is represented in the United States by Shorts Entertainment Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary located in Los Angeles. The company is led by Chief Executive Carter Pilcher and is majority owned by Shorts Entertainment Holdings with AMC Networks a significant minority shareholder.