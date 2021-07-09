One of the fun things about Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story is how it mashes together genres that typically shouldn’t work. This limited series is based on one of Stephen King’s favorite books (he also wrote the scripts), and it keeps knocking you off kilter when the music accompanies the action. There is deep loss and grief but there is sweeping, grand romance mingled together with strange horror. Composer Clark reveled in keeping his audience on their toes throughout the musical journey of Lisey’s Story.

If you listen to Clark’s music independent from the story, there is a lot of character work in the score. There are themes for Julianne Moore’s Lisey and Clive Owen’s Scott that exist almost on top of one another with orchestral piano. When the show veers into darker territory, the score is still vibrant and emotional. At other times, Clark infuses the score with dissonance and loudness to make the viewer uncomfortable. It’s almost as if he is trying to confuse out brain while these two genres smash against one another.

Music can be a powerful tool when it comes to love and fear. It enhances the mood and the emotions of the scene, and Clark’s expert agility will leave you wondering what the music is going to do next.

