You voted! We voted! And, today, we’re revealing the nominees for the 6th Annual Awards Daily Cooler Awards! What’s interesting about this year’s Cooler Awards nominations is that you could look at these nominations and imagine the Television Academy unveiling a very similar list tomorrow when the 2021 Emmy Nominations are announced. That’s likely due to the reduced content available thanks to the pandemic.

Netflix’s The Crown emerged as the clear favorite drama entry amongst the readers of Awards Daily. The royal drama amassed eight nominations thanks, in part, to three supporting actress nominations. Following close behind was Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, roaring back in its fourth season with seven nominations. Both dramas received nominations in all drama categories.

In the comedy series categories, AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso tied The Crown for total nominations with eight nominations. It’s strength comes from four nominations in the comedy supporting actor race. HBO’s The Flight Attendant lands in a distant second place with four bids.

Limited Series saw HBO’s Mare of Easttown lead with five nominations. There is a 3-way tie for second place in the limited series categories between HBO’s I May Destroy You, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, and Disney+’s WandaVision.

Be sure to come back to Awards Daily TV on August 19 when final round voting begins. Your vote will be critical in crowning the winners!

And the nominees are…

Drama Series

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

P-Valley

Pose

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian

We Are Who We Are

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Dominique Jackson, Pose

Indya Moore, Pose

Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton

John Benjamin Hickey, In Treatment

Joel Kinneman, In Treatment

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Anthony Ramos, In Treatment

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country

Comedy Series

Girls5Eva

Hacks

Master of None

Pen15

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Alison Janney, Mom

Anna Konkle, Pen15

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson, Mr. Mayor

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Kathleen Turner, The Kominsky Method

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Michiel Huisman, The Flight Attendant

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Limited Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

TV Movie

Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Unpregnant

Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or TV Movie

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Joel Edgerton, The Underground Railroad

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Josh O’Connor, Romeo & Juliet

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or TV Movie

Jessie Buckley, Fargo

Noma Dumezweni, The Undoing

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or TV Movie

Jon Boyega, Small Axe

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Ben Whishaw, Fargo