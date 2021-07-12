You voted! We voted! And, today, we’re revealing the nominees for the 6th Annual Awards Daily Cooler Awards! What’s interesting about this year’s Cooler Awards nominations is that you could look at these nominations and imagine the Television Academy unveiling a very similar list tomorrow when the 2021 Emmy Nominations are announced. That’s likely due to the reduced content available thanks to the pandemic.
Netflix’s The Crown emerged as the clear favorite drama entry amongst the readers of Awards Daily. The royal drama amassed eight nominations thanks, in part, to three supporting actress nominations. Following close behind was Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, roaring back in its fourth season with seven nominations. Both dramas received nominations in all drama categories.
In the comedy series categories, AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso tied The Crown for total nominations with eight nominations. It’s strength comes from four nominations in the comedy supporting actor race. HBO’s The Flight Attendant lands in a distant second place with four bids.
Limited Series saw HBO’s Mare of Easttown lead with five nominations. There is a 3-way tie for second place in the limited series categories between HBO’s I May Destroy You, Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, and Disney+’s WandaVision.
Be sure to come back to Awards Daily TV on August 19 when final round voting begins. Your vote will be critical in crowning the winners!
And the nominees are…
Drama Series
Bridgerton
Lovecraft Country
P-Valley
Pose
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Mandalorian
We Are Who We Are
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Dominique Jackson, Pose
Indya Moore, Pose
Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton
John Benjamin Hickey, In Treatment
Joel Kinneman, In Treatment
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Anthony Ramos, In Treatment
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country
Comedy Series
Girls5Eva
Hacks
Master of None
Pen15
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Alison Janney, Mom
Anna Konkle, Pen15
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Jean Smart, Hacks
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Ted Danson, Mr. Mayor
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Kathleen Turner, The Kominsky Method
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Michiel Huisman, The Flight Attendant
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Limited Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
TV Movie
Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Unpregnant
Lead Actress in a Limited Series Or TV Movie
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Lead Actor in a Limited Series Or TV Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Joel Edgerton, The Underground Railroad
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Josh O’Connor, Romeo & Juliet
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Or TV Movie
Jessie Buckley, Fargo
Noma Dumezweni, The Undoing
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Or TV Movie
Jon Boyega, Small Axe
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Ben Whishaw, Fargo