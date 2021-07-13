“The wiip team wants to thank the Television Academy for today’s humbling recognition. We are proud of the impeccable work by our unbelievable cast, led by the inimitable Kate, and our deeply talented crew in Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles. Our Easttowners are truly the gold standard. We would also like to thank our partners at HBO, who believed in this show from the very first page. And of course, we would like to thank Brad, for entrusting us with that page and the many brilliant scripts that followed. Congratulations to him, Craig, Kate, Julianne, Jean, Evan and all of our nominated filmmakers who brought this wonderful production to life.”

–Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, Executive producers of the Outstanding Limited Series nominee, Mare of Easttown

“I am so proud to be a part of my beloved Mare of Easttown group! It was a wonderful experience led by my friend Kate, who was the most inspiring team leader we could have. Thanks also to Brad for his amazing words and for Craig in giving us a safe place to create. I, and we, are so lucky to have the support of HBO. What a great morning!!”

–Julianne Nicholson, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Mare of Easttown

“I am absolutely thrilled and so over the moon proud of both shows. They were incredible collaborations.“ She also added about both of her nominated characters, “Both characters are survivors in their way, but one has given in to the realities of life and the other is still fighting for everything life still (she feels) owes her.”

–Jean Smart, Outstanding Supporting Actress nominee for Mare of Easttown and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Hacks

“I am beyond honored to be recognized by the Academy for my work in Mare of Easttown. Working alongside Kate Winslet everyday was a dream job and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see the outpour of love for Zabel. I am grateful to Craig, Brad and HBO for the opportunity, and thrilled to share this recognition with them, Kate, Jean, Julianne and the entire cast and crew. I also want to congratulate my WandaVision team on their many nominations!”

–Evan Peters, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Mare of Easttown

“We are thrilled and humbled to be so greatly recognized by The Television Academy for MARE OF EASTTOWN and to be included among such amazing company. This is such a deeply personal and important story for me and none of this could have ever been possible without our amazing cast and crew. Thank you to HBO and my partners at wiip for their unwavering support and separately I want to congratulate Kate, Jean, Evan, Julianne and Craig on their much deserved nominations.”

–Brad Ingelsby, Creator, showrunner, executive producer of Outstanding Limited Series, Mare of Easttown

“Thank you to the Academy. I am truly humbled by this nomination and I am so thrilled for the recognition for our show and the extremely talented Tracee Ellis Ross and for an incredible six nominations! We continue to be immensely proud of the work we do and recognize how lucky we are to be able to bring laughter to our viewers. What a way to start our final season!”

–Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for black-ish

“I’ve never undertaken something quite like our limited series The Underground Railroad but in the process of making it, a lesson I learned as a pupil revealed itself to be viciously true: a director is nothing without their cast, their crew; without the network of hundreds it takes to make a vision like this a dream realized and true. It’s for that reason I want to thank the Television Academy, on behalf of every soul who ever appeared at the bottom or top of any call sheet in our 116 days of shooting, for the recognition of this show alongside the exemplary nominees in the limited series category. It is always “an honor to be nominated.” Today I hope that phrase will serve as a celebration of the wonderful crew that gave this show its fuel and the selfless cast on whose wings it took flight.”

–Barry Jenkins, Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series nominee for The Underground Railroad

“I am profoundly honored to be nominated for the score to The Underground Railroad. My deepest thanks to the Television Academy and also to the entire cast and crew of this truly special show. Working with Barry on this score has been one of the most significant artistic experiences of my life, I am eternally grateful to Barry for his trust and partnership.”

–Nicholas Brittell, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series of Movie or Special nominee for The Underground Railroad

“Thank you very much to the Television Academy for today’s recognition. Barry Jenkins, you are a visionary storyteller. Thank you for being a collaborator, a leader, and friend. Thank you Colson Whitehead for trusting the team with your visionary book and thank you to Amazon Studios for their commitment to and support of this project. Working on THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD has been a profound experience, and its embrace by the Television Academy today and audiences around the world is an honor I’ll hold close forever.”

–James Laxton, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie for The Underground Railroad

“Thank you very much to the Television Academy for their recognition of the sound department’s work on THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD; we couldn’t be happier. Thank you to the brilliant Joi McMillon and Barry Jenkins for creating a safe space for creativity for the whole sound team. We are grateful to Amazon Studios, the whole cast/crew, and Warner Brothers Post Production Sound Services for their support on THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD.”

–Onnalee Blank, Outstanding Sound Mixing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee and Outstanding Sound Editing in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for The Underground Railroad

“My gratitude for this recognition is insurmountable. It is my sincerest belief that so many shows this year helped people momentarily escape the madness and sadness, and having a hand in that is the highest honor I can imagine. I so deeply admire Carl, Jean, Paul, Lucia, and Jen and seeing them get the recognition they deserve fills me with immense pride. I love all my girlies!”

–Hannah Einbinder, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks

“I am honored and humbled to have my work once again be recognized by the academy. I stand at the intersection of art and activism, and I am forever grateful for the healing journey that POSE has been for myself, my colleagues and the world!”

–Billy Porter, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Pose

“For 6 months, in the midst of a global pandemic, Black and Latin and Trans and Queer artists created together. Alongside a luminescent cast, and tireless crew, I, with my magnificent collaborators, told an aspirational story of family, resilience, possibility, and, most importantly, love. I’m thrilled for Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez, who made history this morning as the first Trans actress nominated in the Drama Actress category. And I’m grateful to the TV Academy for recognizing my contribution to the TV landscape with these three incredible nominations for writing, directing, and producing. This boy from the Bronx is forever humbled by the recognition.”

–Steven Canals, Outstanding Directing of a Drama Series nominee and Outstanding Writing of a Drama Series nominee (his first sole nominations) for Pose

“I am thrilled to be recognized alongside so many other incredible nominees, including my castmates Paul and Elizabeth. While playing this role I learned how freeing it is to stand in your own power, and gained so much confidence in myself as a performer. I could not be more proud to be a part of this show and its bold storytelling. Thank you to Matt, Kevin, Jac, Mary, Lou, Victoria, and all the crew who made this show possible and made it such a sacred experience – it took a village.”

–Kathryn Hahn, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for WandaVision

“Oh my. Gratitude and surprise are running laps in my heart. A full-throated thank you to the nominating body. Thank you for seeing the light in the dark, and the smile in the tears of this character, Atticus Freeman, he is one of my best friends, and I’m glad you all got to meet him as well. Playing this role has changed my life, and this nomination is yet another growing and changing moment. I’d like to offer a deep congratulations to my fellow nominees, I am honored to be listed amongst these incredible artists, all who in such a time offered humanity and respite to a historically chaotic year.

Finally, to my Lovecraft Country family, congratulations to each and every one of you, I thank you for your spirits, hearts, fight, and support. Our journey continues….”

–Jonathan Majors, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Lovecraft Country

“On behalf of the Drag Race family, we are beyond grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing the love and passion that we poured into every frame of season 13. We couldn’t do what we do without the unwavering support of ViacomCBS, VH1 and World of Wonder. I have the distinct pleasure of working with the most creative and dedicated cast and crew in television. But the success of Drag Race starts and ends with our amazing queens. It’s their tenacity, creativity and vulnerability that tells queer kids everywhere that they are loved and worthy of celebration.”

—RuPaul, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program nominee for RuPaul’s Drag Race

“I’m very thankful to the Television Academy for this acknowledgment! Reverberations from Lin-Manuel’s masterpiece continue to surprise and delight those of us that were lucky enough to be in the original company. So grateful for the support the film has received from audiences and the team at Disney+. What a morning!”

–Leslie Odom Jr., Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Hamilton

“It Is Absolutely Essential That I See The Queen!” Huge congratulations to my wonderful co-star and mentor Olivia Colman. It’s an unbelievable honour to be nominated in this category alongside you and such other wonderfully talented actors. This nomination only exists because of Josh and all my family on The Crown. Every part of my involvement in telling this story has felt like a dream I don’t want to wake up from – I’m so happy and so honoured by the recognition. Thank you!”

–Emma Corrin, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown

“Thank you to the Television Academy.

We are all pinching ourselves that after four series, The Crown is still being embraced and enjoyed in this way. Behind the scenes, this show has an immense, dedicated and incredibly hardworking crew of world-class talent. So, these nominations are gratefully received in recognition of all their outstanding work which continues to inspire me every day.”

–Peter Morgan, Creator and writer of Outstanding Drama Series nominee, The Crown

“This is amazing! Thank you to the Academy for this tremendous send-off. It has been such an honor to be a part of this beautiful family for the past three years, and to share this recognition today with Emma, Olivia, Gillian, Helena, Emerald, Tobias, Peter Morgan, and the entire cast and crew of The Crown just means the world.”

–Josh O’Connor, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown

“Thanks to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for the Emmy nomination, and congratulations to all my fellow nominees, nice one!”

–Tobias Menzies, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown

“We are so incredibly grateful to the members of the Television Academy for honoring Hacks with 15 nominations this morning. We could not be more proud that our amazing cast and crew are being recognized for their brilliance and hard work — they poured their hearts and souls into this show, during an incredibly difficult time, and we are forever indebted to them. We also share these nominations with our partners at HBOMax and Universal Television, who have given us endless support and encouragement. We’re so excited to celebrate with everyone in person and kiss so many of them on the mouth. Is the CDC allowing us to do that yet? Please don’t contact HR.”

–Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Co-creators of Outstanding Comedy Series nominee, Hacks

“I can’t quite believe this is happening. I don’t know what feels greater, to be recognized for my own work or all the joy I feel for my magnificent TED LASSO family to be nominated themselves. We are a real family and to share this with them is everything. Thank you to the Television Academy. Rebecca runs through my blood stream. She is so precious to me, and this is just the icing on the cake. “

–Hannah Waddingham, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Ted Lasso

“Honoured, baffled and utterly thrilled to be nominated alongside these absolute giants and to represent Ted Lasso and everything it/he stands for.”

–Nick Mohammed, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Ted Lasso

“Holy f***ing s***. What an incredible honor. Proper dream come true s***. Every part of this show has felt like magic to me. To have the privilege to work on it, to get to make something with this incredible team and now for us to be nominated as a team is just too lovely. Extra special thanks to Jason and Bill for inviting me to be part of this. What a thing… As a cynical English guy I’m struggling to deal with all this wonderfulness. I’m not crying, you’re crying. F*** off! You’re crying. You ****.”

–Brett Goldstein, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Ted Lasso “I am very surprised to be nominated along with many of my hugely talented colleagues. Thank you Emmy voters for your support for the show. The cast, crew and creatives appreciate it very much. I hope we can continue to entertain you with forthcoming seasons. Now I am going to bed with a hot beverage.”

–Jeremy Swift, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Ted Lasso “Oh my goodness I am absolutely speechless! Thank you so much for this overwhelming recognition of our show that has meant so much to me. Ted Lasso truly is a family and I could not be more grateful to be a part of it.”

–Juno Temple, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nominee for Ted Lasso



–Sophie Okonedo, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series nominee for Ratched

“I’m absolutely blown away to receive an Emmy nomination. I enjoyed every minute of filming Ratched and I got to work with some of the most generous and exciting actors around. Enormous thanks and gratitude to everyone who made this nomination possible” “What a prolific year in television, such incredible visual content! We are honored to be nominated in this category with such astounding talent and creativity. We thank Ryan Murphy for continuing to provide the visually driven stories. And grateful to our team of talent for their creative contribution & endless drive.”

–Rebecca Guzzi & Lou Eyric, Outstanding Period Costumes nominees for Ratched

“I’m extremely grateful and honoured, but I should point out that I was basically carried all the way by my fellow actors – especially Nicole.“

–Hugh Grant, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for The Undoing

“I’m so overwhelmed by this, especially given what it’s for. To be nominated amongst not only peers, but friends, is a dream come true. More than anything, it feels like a true celebration of the legacy of Aretha Franklin. I thank the Television Academy for honoring the Queen of Soul.”

–Cynthia Erivo, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Genius: Aretha

“What fantastic news to wake up to this morning! I’m deeply honoured to have been nominated for what was a dream role for me, and I’m thrilled for all of my WANDAVISION family for the love they received from the academy. And then to see UNCLE FRANK get recognised as well makes this the happiest of mornings.”

–Paul Bettany, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for WandaVision

“Getting nominated for an acting Emmy is as thrilling as it is surprising. Not only was this kind of thing never something I was planning or pining for, but also I’m not even the “best supporting actor” on my own show. I am appreciative of, and humbled by, this recognition; but far more appreciative that so many of my castmates have received the same. We’re a team, but maybe we’re a team with a deep bench.”

–Brendan Hunt, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Ted Lasso

“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by the Television Academy, especially in such a challenging year, and are so very proud of the amazing work of our cast and crew, and what they were able to accomplish the midst of a pandemic. We could not be more grateful.”

–Bruce Miller, Creator and showrunner of Outstanding Drama Series nominee, The Handmaid’s Tale

“On behalf of the entire cast and crew of Sylvie’s Love, I’d like to thank The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for this Emmy nomination. And I’d also like to thank all of the fans of our film for allowing yourselves to believe in love.”

–Eugene Ashe, Writer and director of Outstanding Television Movie nominee, Sylvie’s Love

“I am so grateful to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for nominating our film Sylvie’s Love this morning. From premiering our film in Sundance, to Amazon acquiring it, Sylvie’s Love has been a labor of love and to have our journey culminate in this moment with an Emmy nomination is so exciting, gratifying and appreciated. I think our film is a celebration of the beauty of Black humanity and love. To be acknowledged in this way is tremendously meaningful to me and to the creative family that worked together to bring this narrative to life.”

–Nnamdi Asomugha, Producer of Outstanding Television Movie nominee, Sylvie’s Love

“I’m so appreciative to the Television Academy, and humbled by these two nominations. It has been such an honor to be part of Bridgerton and to see the global impact it has received. Thank you to Chris Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes, Alex Patsavas, and everyone at Shondaland and Netflix for having me.”

–Kris Bowers, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) nominee & Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music nominee for Bridgerton

“I am so very appreciative and grateful to the Television Academy to be honored with my first Music Supervision nomination for “Bridgerton”. This honor is extra EXTRA special as I have had the privilege to work with my incredibly talented Shondaland family on multiple series for nearly two decades. A zillion heartfelt thank yous to Chris Van Dusen, Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers for the opportunity to be part of such a special project.”

–Alexandra Patsavas, Outstanding Music Supervision nominee for Bridgerton

“I can’t believe I’m in the company of so many beautifully photographed series this year. I would just say how grateful I am to Shondaland, creator Chris Van Dusen and directors Julie Anne Robinson and Tom Verica, as well as my incredible British collaborators & crew. So much politeness, so much talent, they’ve all been very kind & supportive to me on my first UK production!”

–Jeffrey Jur, Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) nominee for Bridgerton

“Bridgerton’s uniqueness came with the challenge of creating a vibrant, luscious, romantic and heightened world that would immerse a modern audience in a Regency period. We are ecstatic our peers have included us in this group of extraordinary nominees.”

–Ellen Mirojnick, Outstanding Period Costumes nominee, alongside John Glaser, for Bridgerton

“I’m so proud of my team at KVH casting and the whole gang at Bridgerton. Casting is such a complex and collaborative occupation. I am thrilled with the nomination. I share this award with my associate Cole Edwards and of course the cast and creative of Bridgerton. We guide and inspire each other everyday and I am honoured to be part of team.”

–Kelly Valentine Hendry, Outstanding Casting of a Drama Series nominee for Bridgerton

“Thank you to the Television Academy – what lovely company to be in. We can’t wait to take selfies with everyone. And congrats to the entire This Is Us family. You made one of my favorite seasons during an impossible time and I’m crazy about all of you.”

–Dan Fogelman, Creator and executive producer of Outstanding Drama Series nominee, This Is Us

“So grateful for the insane amount of nominations The Queen’s Gambit has garnered, and thrilled to be included among them. My thanks to the Television Academy, my peers in the music branch for their recognition, and my deepest thanks to the great Scott Frank, for inviting me along to help tell Beth Harmon’s story through music.

I am celebrating today in Miami with my wife and kids, and am so so grateful for their unwavering support over the two years it took to score The Queen’s Gambit.”

–Carlos Rafael Rivera, Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) nominee for The Queen’s Gambit

“Wow. Trip. Big love to all the Ham fam, specifically nominated and otherwise. How crazy is it that we got to make a thing that continues to resonate with people so much? Does this mean we get to hang out again soon?”

–Daveed Diggs, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie nominee for Hamilton

“Like The Karate Kid before it, Cobra Kai has always been a true underdog story. From our humble YouTube beginnings to our badass Netflix arrival, we have enjoyed being the senseis for this special series. Being nominated for Best Comedy Series is a tremendous moment for the show that is a testament to the sweat equity put in daily by the absolute best cast and crew around. Thank you to Sony and Netflix for supporting our storytelling and giving us the freedom to grow the Miyagiverse. We are thrilled and thankful…. and we think we know karate, so everyone else in the category better watch out!”

–Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, showrunners of the Outstanding Comedy Series nominee, Cobra Kai

“I am THRILLED that ABLSS has been nominated for FIVE Emmys this year! I am so proud of Issa and Yvette on their individual nominations, our editing team of badass women, our Black lady writers’ room and our entire cast and crew for the series nomination! The number of Black women who get to add “Emmy Nominated” before their names is giving me so much joy. We worked incredibly hard at the height of a global pandemic to bring this season to the audience and I was already extremely proud of it, but now I’m simply over the moon! HBO, Jax Media and our producing partners (hello Issa Rae!) are stellar and we can’t wait to come back for an even more epic Season 3!”

–Robin Thede, Creator of 5-time Emmy nominee, A Black Lady Sketch Show

“We are beyond thrilled and honored by this incredible recognition from our peers. This series was extremely challenging to make on multiple levels and it’s deeply moving to have our filmmaking and investigative work championed in this way. We are grateful to our incredible editors, executive producers, music and sound teams, graphic artists, and HBO for bringing their best to this project every single day; and are hugely grateful to Dylan and the Farrow family for their exceptional courage. Lastly we are especially grateful for what this recognition represents to survivors of incest everywhere, as it lets them know they are heard, believed, and no longer alone.”

—Allen v. Farrow co-creators Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy on their seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“I’m thrilled to be nominated for such an impactful series and I’m grateful to the filmmakers Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick, to HBO, to my music team and to all of the musicians who contributed so much of their time and energy to this project. I’m honored to be part of a series that has been nominated for its excellence on so many levels. And I’d like to commend Dylan Farrow on her persistence and bravery.”

–Michael Abels, Outstanding Main Title Theme Music nominee for Allen v. Farrow

“We are deeply honored to be nominated for Outstanding Picture Editing for Allen v. Farrow alongside such an incredible cohort of nominees. We are so grateful to have worked with such phenomenal filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering and a team of extraordinarily talented collaborators, including the outstanding dedication and tireless effort of our entire editorial team to bring this important story to the world. We are in awe of the fortitude and wisdom of Dylan Farrow and grateful to the Farrow family for their brave candor in addressing the painful reality of abuse and trusting us to help share their story.”

–Mikaela Shwer, Parker Laramie, and Sara Newens, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program nominees for Allen v. Farrow

“So humbled and grateful to be recognized by my peers for “Never Truly Vanish”. I’m honored to be in such great company. Working with Eric Kripke has truly been been the gift of a lifetime and huge props must go out to the amazing Erin Moriarty for bringing this insane idea to life with her beautiful voice. Also, much heartfelt thanks to Seth Rogen, Even Goldberg, and everyone at Amazon and Sony for getting behind our crazy vision for this show!”

–Christopher Lennertz, Outstanding Music and Lyrics nominee for the song “Never Truly Vanish” from The Boys

“In creating and running ‘Bridgerton,’ I always hoped audiences would be able to find the joy it was meant to provide,” said Chris Van Dusen, creator/executive producer/showrunner of ‘Bridgerton.’ “I’m beyond humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy. Not even Lady Whistledown herself would have the words to describe how proud I am of this astonishingly brilliant cast and crew, as well as how fortunate I feel to have worked alongside Shondaland and Netflix in bringing the show to life.”

–Chris Van Dusen, Creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Outstanding Drama Series nominee, Bridgerton

“Thank you to the members of the TV Academy for the six nominations! The past three seasons of The Kominsky Method have been an experience of a lifetime and it’s a great honor to finish out on such a high note. I want to congratulate Michael Douglas, Paul Reiser and Morgan Freeman for their well-deserved acting nominations. Thank you to Netflix, Warner Bros. and everyone on the show that worked so hard to make The Kominsky Method. Congrats to Yuri Reese, Sean Madsen and Brian Wittle for their Sound Mixing nomination and Nikki Valko, Ken Miller and Tara Treacy for their Casting nomination.”

–Chuck Lorre, Creator of Outstanding Comedy Series nominee The Kominsky Method

“We got some good news today for The Kominsky Method – 6 nominations. What a joy to finish off three seasons with these well-deserved nominations. A wonderful job by everyone. Thank you all for a great experience.”

–Michael Douglas, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominee, The Kominsky Method

“I am thrilled for uncle frank to be recognized by the television academy. Making this movie, with such an amazing cast and crew, was a high point of my professional life.”

–Alan Ball, Writer and director of Outstanding Television Movie nominee, Uncle Frank

“We are so thrilled to be recognized by The Television Academy for EMILY IN PARIS and to be included with such fantastic company. Making this show with Netflix, MTV Entertainment Studios, and our extraordinary French crew has been a true joy and on behalf of every person who has worked so hard on this show, we want to thank the Emmy voters for this amazing recognition.”

–Darren Star, Creator, showrunner and executive producer of Outstanding Comedy Series nominee, Emily in Paris

“I am thrilled and beyond honored to be nominated by the Television Academy. Directing this cast was an absolute joy, and I cannot thank Shonda, Betsy, Chris, and the team at Netflix enough. Bridgerton is a tremendously special series and I am so happy it resonated with audiences as well as the industry. Now I just need to convince Lady Whistledown to let me borrow one of her fabulous dresses for the show!”

–Julie Anne Robinson, Outstanding Direction of a Drama Series for Bridgerton

“What a fantastic surprise and honor to be nominated by the Academy. It is a privilege to do such work, and we are all so proud of Bridgerton. In these tough days it is wonderful to know we have bought pleasure to people, and entertained them when the world is so upside down. Thank you to Shondaland and Netflix for their support in our work.”

–Will Hughes-Jones, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) for Bridgerton

“Writing the score for David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, Sir David Attenborough’s witness statement sharing his experiences of the changing natural world and his hopes for the future, was a huge honour for me. I’m incredibly grateful to be nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a documentary, and hope this recognition, shared with the brilliant filmmakers, can help the film’s crucial message continue to spread. Thank you to the Television Academy!”

–Steven Price, Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) nominee for David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

“Wow….this incredible journey continues! I can’t thank Scott Frank enough for inviting me on this trip….. and it’s amazing that we can share this happiness with all departments from THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT family. Big hug to every single one from my adorable costume department.”

–Gabriele Binder, Outstanding Period Costumes nominee for The Queen’s Gambit

“I’m very excited and proud that the work of The Queen’s Gambit team is being recognized with a nomination. To be with such esteemed colleagues in the category is an honor.”

–James David Redding III, Sound designer for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Queen’s Gambit

“We are so thrilled to receive these nominations for CITY SO REAL from the Television Academy. This docuseries was an incredibly rewarding adventure for us, and we had the best possible subjects in the citizens of Chicago, a city we dearly love. My producing partner Zak Piper and I give heartfelt thanks to our stellar team, including Kartemquin, Participant, and National Geographic. And I want to give a special shout out to my son, Jackson, with whom I proudly share nomination for cinematography. I know talent when I see it!”

–Steve James, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series nominee and Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program for City So Real

“It was such a privilege to come to know Aunt Lydia this season as she continues to evolve. I’m deeply honored and grateful to be nominated in the company of my beautiful colleagues. Thank you.”

–Ann Dowd, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Handmaid’s Tale

“Thank you dear Emmys voters for this compliment! I had the time of my life playing Princess Margaret and now you reward the fun with this!

The words “Pig in Shit” come to mind. I share it with the many skilled and brilliant people who helped me put her together -the crew , Jess Hobbs, Peter Morgan and the wig and Netflix.”

–Helena Bonham Carter, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown

“Our journey with Boys State has been one of continuous surprise. This latest turn of events is as thrilling as Steven Garza’s underdog campaign for governor, and we’re gratified to see the work of our incredible production team and the courage of our film subjects recognized by the Television Academy. These nominations are also, in large part, a reflection of the tremendous faith and hard work of our friends and partners at Concordia Studio and Apple TV+.”

–Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special nominee and Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/ Nonfiction Program nominee for Boys State



–Jon Kamen, CEO of RadicalMedia behind Hamilton and David Byrne’s American Utopia “We are incredibly honored to have been part of both HAMILTON and DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIA and are thrilled they have so overwhelmingly received the recognition they deserve from the Television Academy.” I have to be honest, I’m still in a little bit of shock. I mean we made a show with a CG dick monster, a whale explosion, singing fish gills, exploding heads, and a superhero whacking off on a high-rise over NYC. I’m extremely humbled and have much gratitude for the Academy voters saw through the comedy surface into the core of the extremely difficult, quality work and storytelling that goes in to making this show. I finished the last 3 months of post living in an RV in Northridge, during Corona. So yeah. Now here we are! Ca-razay. All this insanity is thanks, of course, to Eric and his mad brain, Seth, Evan, the writers, our AH-MAZING cast ,and our super hard working crew! I’d be remiss to not directly mention Shalena Oxley-Butler, VFX Producer, but more than that, my partner in this whacko journey. Without her and her masterful and kind leadership there’d simply be no show. Then of course, Rian, Kat, our SPFX family led by Tony Kenny – and last, but certainly not least – EVERY SINGLE MOTHERF*CKING ARTIST, SUPERVISOR, WRANGLER, PA… YOU NAME IT at the companies that did the work. You guys are the real heroes.

–Stephan Fleet, VFX Supervisor of Amazon’s The Boys “It is an incredible honor to be nominated for best special visual effects in a single episode by the Television Academy. Season 02 of The Umbrella Academy was incredibly challenging to finish during a pandemic. Keeping the entire team safe and healthy was our priority at the same time delivering an amazing looking season. A big shout out to our showrunner Steve Blackman, Universal Content Productions and Netflix for their continued support.”

–Everett Burrell, Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Single Episode for The Umbrella Academy “On behalf of the Casting Team, we could not be more thrilled and honored to be recognized by the Television Academy for The Queen’s Gambit. We are so proud of our actors nominated as well, Anya, Moses and Thomas!”

–Ellen Lewis, Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Queen’s Gambit “What a joyous surprise! Working on SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES was only to help raise awareness and money for musicians that the pandemic put into a bad situation, so the idea that this nomination might bring more eyes and ears to this fantastic special is the true reward. I’m very thankful.”

–Marc Shaiman, Outstanding Music & Lyrics nominee for the song “The End Titles” from The Soundtrack of Our Lives “Her Majesty the Queen of Netflix & I are really thrilled to receive a nomination for The Crown original score!! It is a great honour to be part of this amazing show, and work alongside such creative people.”

–Martin Phipps, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) nominee for The Crown “I am over the moon to be nominated for my music supervision work on The Crown. It is such a incredible production to be a part of and an absolute pleasure to collaborate with a wonderful and hugely talented team. This season provided an opportunity for us to experiment with a lot more commercial music as we step into the ’80s and the younger generation of the Royal Family begin to take centre stage. It was a lot of fun soundtracking this season! I feel very honoured by the recognition of my work on the show through this nomination.”

–Sarah Bridge, Outstanding Music Supervision nominee for The Crown “It’s an incredible feeling to be nominated this year – thank you to the Television Academy for this recognition. Congratulations to the entire Mandalorian family on this season’s nominations, and hats off to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni especially for creating a second season as thrilling and heartwarming as this one. Setting music to your work and delving into the Star Wars Universe with you has been an honor and an absolute joy.”

–Ludwig Göransson, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) nominee for The Mandalorian “With ten nominations across my career, I have never felt more honored than to get the nominations for these shows, especially Legendary! This was the ultimate show for us as creative hairstylists. It also means so much to me because it fully embraces diversity and has representation carried from on-screen talent through to those working behind the scenes. Both The Voice and Legendary are prime examples of how the work is only as good as your team, and I’m so lucky to have the best team of incredibly talented hairstylists standing beside me in these nominations. Every creative was chosen because of the talent they have and the skill they gave every single day. I’m so proud of the work we all accomplished together.”

—Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist for HBO Max’s Legendary and The Voice (Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program) “I’m elated that this groundbreaking work by Misha and our talented cast and crew has broken through to become a part of entertainment history. Grateful to all of those that helped to create this magic and all the people who were moved by it.”

–Dayna Pink, Outstanding Sci-Fi/Fantasy Costumes nominee for Lovecraft Country Lovecraft Country did… 18 nominations!! Absolutely thrilled to be part of this team in helping Misha’s fantastic world come to life. She is a genius visionary and storyteller; I can’t wait to see what she does next. And congrats to everyone nominated for their work on the show. I’m honored to have worked alongside so many talented creatives on a show with such profound meaning.”

–Paula Fairfield, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) nominee for Lovecraft Country

“It’s insane; look at whatdid… 18 nominations!! Absolutely thrilled to be part of this team in helping Misha’s fantastic world come to life. She is a genius visionary and storyteller; I can’t wait to see what she does next. And congrats to everyone nominated for their work on the show. I’m honored to have worked alongside so many talented creatives on a show with such profound meaning.” “Casting this show continues to be the delight of our careers. From each episode’s incredibly deserving ‘hero’ to the inspirational special guests we meet along the way, and of course, our incomparable Fab Five at the heart of it all, working on Queer Eye is a pleasure from beginning to end, and we’re beyond grateful for this honor.”

—Pamela Vallarelli and Ally Capriotti Grant, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program for Queer Eye “I am extremely humbled and honoured to be nominated for an Emmy for The Crown: Fairytale. It was an extraordinary experience given that Diana is such an important historical figure. Having lived through that history myself, it felt particularly pertinent to be delicate yet truthful. Creating the scene where a young and lonely Diana practises ballet before bursting into an impromptu dance to the sound of Elton John was a truly magical experience. It was an alchemy of sorts and I knew we had something special in the cutting room. Finally, I’d like to thank my peers that have voted for ‘Fairytale’ and share a huge appreciation to Drama Editors that have continued to tell fantastic and often difficult stories throughout this precarious time we’re living in.”

–Yan Miles, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series nominee for The Crown