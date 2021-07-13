The nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards will be announced starting at 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT. Presenters Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, will announce the nominees.

You have several ways to watch, including the below embedded link to the Emmys’ YouTube channel. Other streaming options include Facebook Watch and Twitter.

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 19, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer on CBS and Paramount+.