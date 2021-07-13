Here are your nominees for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards. Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian led all nominations with 24 each. They were followed closely by Disney+’s WandaVision with 23, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s Saturday Night Live with 21 each, and AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso with 20 nominations.
HBO regained the lead in total nominations with 130, seconded by Netflix with 129.
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Boys
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Limited Series
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen’s Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- WandaVision
Outstanding Made for TV Movie
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
- Oslo
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Sylvie’s Love
- Uncle Frank
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Leslie Odom, Jr, Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Outstanding Comedy Series
- black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Alison Janney, Mom
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
- Kenan Thompson, SNL
- Bowen Yang, SNL
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant, SNL
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kate McKinnon, SNL
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
- Cecily Strong, SNL
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding Reality Show Host
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
- Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Conan
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Becoming
- Below Deck
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
- Selling Sunset