Just days after Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso overperformed at this year’s Emmy Awards, the show picked up nods for Individual Achievement in Comedy for Jason Sudeikis, New Program, and Achievement in Comedy. Emmy snub, Girls5Eva, picked up a nomination for Achievement in Comedy while Thuso Mbedu received notice for her subtle, powerful work on The Underground Railroad–also unjustly snubbed by the Television Academy.

Recent Comedy winners include Schitt’s Creek and Fleabag. Will Ted Lasso easily walk away with honors at TCA and then the Emmys?

Individual Achievement in Drama

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” (FX)

Omar Sy, “Lupin” (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Maya Erskine, “Pen15” (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5Eva” (Peacock)

Charlotte Nicdao, “Mythic Quest” (Apple TV Plus)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max )

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“Allen v. Farrow” (HBO)

“City So Real” (National Geographic)

“Framing Britney Spears” (FX/FX on Hulu)

“Frontline” (PBS)

“I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” (HBO)

“Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” (CBS)

“The Rachel Maddow Show” (MSNBC)

“60 Minutes” (CBS)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“Couples Therapy” (Showtime)

“Deaf U” (Netflix)

“The Great Pottery Throw Down” (HBO Max)

“Legendary” (HBO Max)

“Nailed It! Double Trouble” (Netflix)

“The Real World Homecoming: New York” (Paramount Plus)

“Taste the Nation” (Hulu)

“Top Chef: Portland” (Bravo )

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

“The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

“Bluey” (Disney Jr. )

“Donkey Hodie” (PBS Kids)

“Emily’s Wonder Lab” (Netflix )

“Odd Squad” (PBS Kids)

“Sesame Street” (HBO)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix )

“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” (PBS Kids )

Outstanding New Program

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“P-Valley” (Starz)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

“The Good Lord Bird” (Showtime)

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“It’s a Sin” (HBO Max)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix )

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Bridgerton” (Netflix )

“The Crown” (Netflix )

“For All Mankind” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“P-Valley” (Starz )

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“Girls5Eva” (Peacock)

“Hacks” (HBO Max )

“Mythic Quest” (Apple TV Plus)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Superstore” (NBC)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central )

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC )

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS )

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Ziwe” (Showtime)

Program of the Year

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)