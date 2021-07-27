The thrilling, emotionally-charged climbing documentary, THE ALPINIST, will hit U.S. theaters on Sept. 10, 2021, following a Sept. 7 nationwide Fathom Events premiere featuring exclusive bonus content including an interview with Directors Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen.

An intimate portrait of Marc-André Leclerc, a visionary solo climber driven by a simple love of the mountains, THE ALPINIST is produced by Red Bull Media House in association with Sender Films (THE DAWN WALL) and was an official selection of 2020 Telluride and SXSW Film Festivals.

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the limelight. On remote alpine faces, the free-spirited 23-year-old Canadian makes some of the boldest solo ascents in history. Yet, he draws scant attention. With no cameras, no rope, and no margin for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure. Nomadic and publicity shy, he doesn’t own a phone or car, and is reluctant to let a film crew in on his pure vision of climbing. Veteran filmmaker Peter Mortimer (THE DAWN WALL) sets out to make a film about Leclerc but struggles to keep up with his elusive subject. Then, Leclerc embarks on a historic adventure in Patagonia that will redefine what is possible in solo climbing.

Featuring Marc-André Leclerc, Brette Harrington, Alex Honnold, Reinhold Messner, Barry Blanchard. Cinematography by Jonathan Griffith, Austin Siadak, Brett Lowell. Edited by Joshua Steel Minor, Peter Mortimer, Josh Lowell, Fernando Villena. Original Composition by Turtle. Executive Producers Peter Mortimer, Josh Lowell, Nick Rosen, Scott Bradfield, Philipp Manderla. Producers Mike Negri, Clark Fyans. Produced by Ben Bryan. Directed by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen.

THE ALPINIST will be released on September 10 only in theaters with a one-night-only Fathom events premiere on September 7.