Paul Schrader’s hotly anticipated upcoming film THE CARD COUNTER dropped a new trailer today. Starring Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish, this revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler who gives guidance to a young man (Tye Sheridan) out for revenge against a mutual enemy. The film also features Willem Dafoe.

Take a look at the full trailer below. Will we see Schrader’s film at Telluride?