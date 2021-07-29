One of the more anticipated films of the upcoming holiday season, Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci dropped a trailer today in addition to several buzz-inducing character posters. Right off the bat, the film is already getting recognition for its hair and makeup work, thanks to the shocking transformation of Jared Leto — unrecognizable in his character poster and in the just-released trailer.

What to make of the film itself?

It certainly looks visually stunning. It’s a well cut trailer that gets tons of mileage out of the costumes, production design, famous faces, and a brilliantly chosen “Heart of Glass.” But really it’s the cast. That incredible Oscar-heavy cast directed by the great Ridley Scott.

Scott’s House of Gucci is based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. It, of course, stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

House of Gucci will be released on November 24, 2021.