The time is closing in on the festival season, which is really where the Oscar race for Best Picture is more or less determined. This hasn’t always been true. It started being true around the time the Academy pushed its date back by one month, which shifted Oscar season away from the traditional Christmas release of “Oscar movies.” Now, no movie that doesn’t land, or is seen, before October hasn’t really been able to build enough momentum to win.

The reason for this is also due to the preferential ballot implemented when they expanded the race from an even 5. This year, there will be an even 10. But there will still be a preferential ballot. In the past, from, say, 1943 on, the Best Picture win was usually a matter of excitement, buzz, and momentum. That can still drive a winner through the season, and even at the last minute as it did with Parasite in 2019, but in general the Best Picture winner tends to be the movie that has been seen, reviewed, weathered whatever storms it had coming its way – survived them — and remains well thought of in people’s minds.

I think of it like the “girl next door” concept. That is, you might wish for excitement, meeting your true love at first site and the momentum of that passion carries you through to a midnight wedding in Vegas. The girl next door is someone you know but your esteem for them grows after your experiences with other women. You can substitute any gender you like here but the point is, a Best Picture winner now, more often than not, tends to be the one right in front of your face the whole time.

But the old way meant publicists and strategists had to keep the film fresh and exciting in the eyes of voters. It mattered how a movie opened. It mattered how many people watched the movie. It mattered how much money it made. None of that really matters anymore. The race is decided by tastemakers, critics, bloggers, and the industry.

Two films directed by women came out of Sundance (CODA and Passing) that are likely to be in the mix where the Oscars are concerned. The Cannes Film Fest introduced Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Other movies have been seen outside the circuit, like In the Heights. Respect opens today.

AFI – November 10 – 14

Venice September 1-11

Oscarwatch:

Ridley Scott is highlighted with a tribute and an “out of competition” screening of The Last Duel

Movies that seem like they could be Oscar contenders are:

The Almodovar — God of cinema Pedro Almodovar is screening Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas) (Penelope Cruz)

The Amirpour – Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (Jeon Jong-seo)

The Campion – Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog (Benedict Cumberbatch)

The Franco – Michel Franko’s Sundown (Tim Roth)

The Gyllenhaal – Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter (Olivia Colman)

The Larrain – Pablo Larrain’s Spencer (Kristen Stewart)

The Schrader – Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter (Oscar Isaac)

Out of Competition:

The Scott – Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (Jodie Comer, Matt Damon)

The Wright – Last Night in Soho (Anya Taylor-Joy)

The Villeneuve – Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (Timothee Chalamet)

The Ponciroli – Potsy Ponciroli’s Old Henry (Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff)

You can see the full competition lineup here.

Telluride September 2-6

We don’t really get the full lineup until the day before the fest, but Michael Patterson lists his predictions week by week of what might show up. And this week he lists these films:

1) The Power of the Dog/Campion 2) The Electrical Life of Louis Wain/Sharpe 3) Petite Maman/Sciamma 4) The Card Counter/Schrader 5) Spencer/Larrain 6) Something from Mark Cousins*** 7) A Hero/Farhadi 8) C’mon, C’mon/Mills 9) The Rescue/Chin and Vasarhelyi 10) The Velvet Underground/Haynes

11) Julia/Cohen and West

12) Hallelujah-Leonard Cohen Doc/Geller and Goldfine

13/ Becoming Cousteau/Garbus

14) Cyrano/Wright

15) Il Buco/Frammartino

But we will keep updating this as we go along. We don’t really know what will show up.

Toronto September 9 – 18

GALA PRESENTATIONS

(*previously announced) *Belfast Kenneth Branagh | United Kingdom | World Premiere Clifford the Big Red Dog Walt Becker | USA/United Kingdom/Canada World Premiere Opening Night Film

Dear Evan Hansen | Stephen Chbosky | USA | World Premiere

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain| Will Sharpe | United Kingdom | Canadian Premiere

The Eyes of Tammy Faye | Michael Showalter | USA | World Premiere

Jagged | Alison Klayman | USA | World Premiere

Last Night in Soho | Edgar Wright | United Kingdom | North American Premiere

The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles) Mélanie| Laurent | France | World Premiere

Night Raiders | Danis Goulet | Canada/New Zealand | North American Premiere Closing Night Film

One Second | Zhang Yimou | China | North American Premiere

The Survivor | Barry Levinson | USA/Canada/Hungary | World Premiere SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Ali & Ava | Clio Barnard | United Kingdom | North American Premiere

All My Puny Sorrows | Michael McGowan | Canada | World Premiere

Benediction | Terence Davies | United Kingdom | World Premiere

Bergman Island | Mia Hansen-Løve | France | International Premiere

Charlotte | Eric Warin, Tahir Rana | Canada/France/Belgium | World Premiere

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over | Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner | USA | World Premiere

Drive My Car | Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Japan | North American Premiere

Encounter | Michael Pearce | United Kingdom/USA | International Premiere

The Guilty | Antoine Fuqua | USA | World Premiere

I’m Your Man | Maria Schrader | Germany | North American Premiere

Inexorable | Fabrice du Welz | Belgium/France | International Premiere

Lakewood | Phillip Noyce | Canada | World Premiere

The Middle Man | Bent Hamer | Norway/Canada/Germany/Denmark | World Premiere

Official Competition (Competencia Oficial) | Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat | Spain/Argentina | North American Premiere

Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades) | Jacques Audiard | France | North American Premiere

Petite Maman | Céline Sciamma | France | Canadian Premiere

The Starling | Theodore Melfi | USA | World Premiere

The Story of My Wife | Ildikó Enyedi | Hungary/Germany/Italy/France | North American Premiere

Three Floors (Tre Piani) | Nanni Moretti | Italy/France | North American Premiere

Violet | Justine Bateman | USA | International Premiere

The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske) | Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark | North American Premiere You can view the full lineup with more information on each movie here. New York September 24-October 10 Opening Night

The Tragedy of Macbeth | Dir. Joel Coen Centerpiece

The Power of the Dog | Dir. Jane Campion Closing Night

Parallel Mothers | Dir. Pedro Almodóvar

A Chiara | Dir. Jonas Carpignano

Ahed’s Knee | Dir. Nadav Lapid

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn | Dir. Radu Jude

Benedetta | Dir. Paul Verhoeven

Bergman Island | Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve

Il Buco | Dir. Michelangelo Frammartino

Drive My Car | Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The First 54 Years | Dir. Avi Mograbi

Flee | Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen

France | Dir. Bruno Dumont

Futura | Dir. Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher

The Girl and the Spider | Dir. Ramon and Silvan Zürcher

Hit the Road (Jadde Khaki) | Dir. Panah Panahi

In Front of Your Face | Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Întregalde | Dir. Radu Muntean

Introduction | Dir. Hong Sangsoo

Memoria | Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul

Neptune Frost | Dir. Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman

Passing | Dir. Rebecca Hall

Petite Maman | Dir. Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen | Dir. Tatiana Huezo

The Souvenir Part II | Dir. Joanna Hogg

Titane | Dir. Julia Ducournau

Unclenching the Fists | Dir. Kira Kovalenko

The Velvet Underground | Dir. Todd Haynes

Vortex | Dir. Gaspar Noé

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky | Dir. Alexandre Koberidze

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy | Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

The Worst Person in the World | Dir. Joachim Trier AFI Fest – November 10-14 Opening Night

Tick … Tick … Boom – Dir. Lin-Manuel Miranda At this moment, we don’t know what COVID will do to any of these festivals. For the moment, Venice, Telluride and Toronto are definitely on. Toronto, New York and AFI will have some of the festival virtual. Telluride and Venice are mere weeks away. And away we go. We do keep our minds open about any films that might pop during any of these festivals. There is too much policing, in my opinion, of the films. A handful of films are chosen as frontrunners early on that becomes hard to shake up. But there are just too many unknown variables at the moment to figure out what other films that will screen outside of the festival circuit to shake up the race. We will have to wait and see.