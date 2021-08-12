The time is closing in on the festival season, which is really where the Oscar race for Best Picture is more or less determined. This hasn’t always been true. It started being true around the time the Academy pushed its date back by one month, which shifted Oscar season away from the traditional Christmas release of “Oscar movies.” Now, no movie that doesn’t land, or is seen, before October hasn’t really been able to build enough momentum to win.
The reason for this is also due to the preferential ballot implemented when they expanded the race from an even 5. This year, there will be an even 10. But there will still be a preferential ballot. In the past, from, say, 1943 on, the Best Picture win was usually a matter of excitement, buzz, and momentum. That can still drive a winner through the season, and even at the last minute as it did with Parasite in 2019, but in general the Best Picture winner tends to be the movie that has been seen, reviewed, weathered whatever storms it had coming its way – survived them — and remains well thought of in people’s minds.
I think of it like the “girl next door” concept. That is, you might wish for excitement, meeting your true love at first site and the momentum of that passion carries you through to a midnight wedding in Vegas. The girl next door is someone you know but your esteem for them grows after your experiences with other women. You can substitute any gender you like here but the point is, a Best Picture winner now, more often than not, tends to be the one right in front of your face the whole time.
But the old way meant publicists and strategists had to keep the film fresh and exciting in the eyes of voters. It mattered how a movie opened. It mattered how many people watched the movie. It mattered how much money it made. None of that really matters anymore. The race is decided by tastemakers, critics, bloggers, and the industry.
Two films directed by women came out of Sundance (CODA and Passing) that are likely to be in the mix where the Oscars are concerned. The Cannes Film Fest introduced Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Other movies have been seen outside the circuit, like In the Heights. Respect opens today.
AFI – November 10 – 14
Venice September 1-11
Oscarwatch:
Ridley Scott is highlighted with a tribute and an “out of competition” screening of The Last Duel
Movies that seem like they could be Oscar contenders are:
The Almodovar — God of cinema Pedro Almodovar is screening Parallel Mothers (Madres Paralelas) (Penelope Cruz)
The Amirpour – Ana Lily Amirpour’s Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon (Jeon Jong-seo)
The Campion – Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog (Benedict Cumberbatch)
The Franco – Michel Franko’s Sundown (Tim Roth)
The Gyllenhaal – Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter (Olivia Colman)
The Larrain – Pablo Larrain’s Spencer (Kristen Stewart)
The Schrader – Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter (Oscar Isaac)
Out of Competition:
The Scott – Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel (Jodie Comer, Matt Damon)
The Wright – Last Night in Soho (Anya Taylor-Joy)
The Villeneuve – Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (Timothee Chalamet)
The Ponciroli – Potsy Ponciroli’s Old Henry (Tim Blake Nelson, Stephen Dorff)
You can see the full competition lineup here.
Telluride September 2-6
We don’t really get the full lineup until the day before the fest, but Michael Patterson lists his predictions week by week of what might show up. And this week he lists these films:
Toronto September 9 – 18
GALA PRESENTATIONS
(*previously announced)
*Belfast Kenneth Branagh | United Kingdom | World Premiere
Clifford the Big Red Dog Walt Becker | USA/United Kingdom/Canada World Premiere
Opening Night Film
Dear Evan Hansen | Stephen Chbosky | USA | World Premiere
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain| Will Sharpe | United Kingdom | Canadian Premiere
The Eyes of Tammy Faye | Michael Showalter | USA | World Premiere
Jagged | Alison Klayman | USA | World Premiere
Last Night in Soho | Edgar Wright | United Kingdom | North American Premiere
The Mad Women’s Ball (Le Bal des folles) Mélanie| Laurent | France | World Premiere
Night Raiders | Danis Goulet | Canada/New Zealand | North American Premiere
Closing Night Film
One Second | Zhang Yimou | China | North American Premiere
The Survivor | Barry Levinson | USA/Canada/Hungary | World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Ali & Ava | Clio Barnard | United Kingdom | North American Premiere
All My Puny Sorrows | Michael McGowan | Canada | World Premiere
Benediction | Terence Davies | United Kingdom | World Premiere
Bergman Island | Mia Hansen-Løve | France | International Premiere
Charlotte | Eric Warin, Tahir Rana | Canada/France/Belgium | World Premiere
Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over | Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner | USA | World Premiere
Drive My Car | Ryusuke Hamaguchi | Japan | North American Premiere
Encounter | Michael Pearce | United Kingdom/USA | International Premiere
The Guilty | Antoine Fuqua | USA | World Premiere
I’m Your Man | Maria Schrader | Germany | North American Premiere
Inexorable | Fabrice du Welz | Belgium/France | International Premiere
Lakewood | Phillip Noyce | Canada | World Premiere
The Middle Man | Bent Hamer | Norway/Canada/Germany/Denmark | World Premiere
Official Competition (Competencia Oficial) | Mariano Cohn, Gastón Duprat | Spain/Argentina | North American Premiere
Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades) | Jacques Audiard | France | North American Premiere
Petite Maman | Céline Sciamma | France | Canadian Premiere
The Starling | Theodore Melfi | USA | World Premiere
The Story of My Wife | Ildikó Enyedi | Hungary/Germany/Italy/France | North American Premiere
Three Floors (Tre Piani) | Nanni Moretti | Italy/France | North American Premiere
Violet | Justine Bateman | USA | International Premiere
The Worst Person In The World (Verdens Verste Menneske) | Joachim Trier | Norway/France/Sweden/Denmark | North American Premiere
You can view the full lineup with more information on each movie here.
New York September 24-October 10
Opening Night
The Tragedy of Macbeth | Dir. Joel Coen
Centerpiece
The Power of the Dog | Dir. Jane Campion
Closing Night
Parallel Mothers | Dir. Pedro Almodóvar
A Chiara | Dir. Jonas Carpignano
Ahed’s Knee | Dir. Nadav Lapid
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn | Dir. Radu Jude
Benedetta | Dir. Paul Verhoeven
Bergman Island | Dir. Mia Hansen-Løve
Il Buco | Dir. Michelangelo Frammartino
Drive My Car | Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
The First 54 Years | Dir. Avi Mograbi
Flee | Dir. Jonas Poher Rasmussen
France | Dir. Bruno Dumont
Futura | Dir. Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi, Alice Rohrwacher
The Girl and the Spider | Dir. Ramon and Silvan Zürcher
Hit the Road (Jadde Khaki) | Dir. Panah Panahi
In Front of Your Face | Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Întregalde | Dir. Radu Muntean
Introduction | Dir. Hong Sangsoo
Memoria | Dir. Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Neptune Frost | Dir. Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman
Passing | Dir. Rebecca Hall
Petite Maman | Dir. Céline Sciamma
Prayers for the Stolen | Dir. Tatiana Huezo
The Souvenir Part II | Dir. Joanna Hogg
Titane | Dir. Julia Ducournau
Unclenching the Fists | Dir. Kira Kovalenko
The Velvet Underground | Dir. Todd Haynes
Vortex | Dir. Gaspar Noé
What Do We See When We Look at the Sky | Dir. Alexandre Koberidze
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy | Dir. Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
The Worst Person in the World | Dir. Joachim Trier
AFI Fest – November 10-14
Opening Night
Tick … Tick … Boom – Dir. Lin-Manuel Miranda
At this moment, we don’t know what COVID will do to any of these festivals. For the moment, Venice, Telluride and Toronto are definitely on. Toronto, New York and AFI will have some of the festival virtual. Telluride and Venice are mere weeks away. And away we go.
We do keep our minds open about any films that might pop during any of these festivals. There is too much policing, in my opinion, of the films. A handful of films are chosen as frontrunners early on that becomes hard to shake up. But there are just too many unknown variables at the moment to figure out what other films that will screen outside of the festival circuit to shake up the race. We will have to wait and see.