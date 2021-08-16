Saturday night, the cast of the Emmy nominated comedy Hacks surprised a packed crowd waiting in line in front of the historic LA venue The Comedy Store.

Pulling up in a decked out double decker bus the crowd was treated to a standup set from cast members of the HBO comedy including Meg Stalter, Joe Mande, co-star and showrunner Paul W. Downs, and Emmy nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins. The ensemble was joined by creators Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky as they reminded the crowd why Hacks is the breakout comedy of 2021.

Celebrating the first season’s 15 Emmy nominations the cast and creators interwove more traditional standup material with in-the-moment interactions with passersby strolling down Sunset Blvd. for a truly unique fan experience.

The pop-up FYC event was inspired by a moment in the show itself when Deborah Vance (played by Emmy frontrunner Jean Smart) surprises an unsuspecting group of Las Vegas tourists riding around the city on a double decker tour bus.

HACKS explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (three-time Emmy winner and current nominee Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled, outcast 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder). The 10-episode first season was recently nominated for 15 Emmy nominations and is certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. Hacks also features recurring guest stars Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Paul W. Downs, Mark Indelicato, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly, Meg Stalter and Rose Abdoo.

The series is created and showrun by Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. It is executive produced by Downs and Aniello via their Paulilu banner, Statsky via First Thought Productions, as well as Emmy® winners Michael Schur via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.