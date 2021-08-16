HBO’s limited series The White Lotus wrapped its 6-episode run this weekend. As we expected, Twitter was ablaze with all kinds of hot takes. Many found Mike White’s razor-sharp satire and brilliant performances guided them to a satisfying (if extremely uncomfortable) experience. However, nearly as many were put off by the series’ tone and portrayal of diverse characters. Joey and Clarence already weighed in heavily on the series, so Megan finally gets to offer her take. We discuss the ups and downs of the series, its reaction on social media, and whether or not it can go all the way to the 2022 Emmy season.

As always, we also talk about the media we’re most looking forward to in our Flash Forward segment.

