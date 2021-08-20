Ever wondered what it felt to vote for the Emmy® Awards? Awards Daily TV offers the next best thing! Vote in the 6th Annual Cooler Awards!

Things got super real as final round voting for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards kicked off Thursday. As always, Awards Daily likes to recognize series we love with our own awards, so enter the Cooler Awards. This is our sixth year doing this, and we wouldn’t keep it going without your tremendous support!

This year, voters at Awards Daily TV recognized Emmy front runners AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso and Netflix’s The Crown with 8 nominations each. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale followed closely with 7 nominations.

But it’s time for you to weigh in officially and anoint the winners!

The Rules

Voting on the 2021 Cooler Awards follows the Television Academy voting process as closely as possible. It’s really very easy. You are allowed to make one selection per category. The choices will display randomly to make you think about it. Remember, do not predict the Emmy Awards here! Vote for what you love. Vote for what you’re passionate about. Vote for what you think is the best in television from the 2021 cycle. Let the Television Academy make their own choices.

We do support ties. Two-way. Three-way. Whatever gets the most votes wins. It’s as easy as that.

Voting closes on August 30 at 11:00 pm ET. Winners for the 2021 Cooler Awards will be announced on September 17, two days before the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Award ceremony.

