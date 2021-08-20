The Flight Attendant became an immediate sensation because of its crackling writing and swift direction. We should not forget, however, how impeccably cast the HBO Max series is. Casting directors John Papsidera and Beth Bowling were excited to dive into a series that allows its actors to portray a huge array of emotions and situations

Every performer associated with the show subverts your expectations. Kaley Cuoco has never been better as a woman who didn’t realize how deep her own problems run. We fell in love with Rosie Perez because of her no-nonsense attitude and her bigger than life persona, but her Megan is lonely and desperate for a meaningful connection. Michiel Huisman is given the herculean task of playing a character that lives on the subconscious of our heroine.

The writing on the page of a script can sing on its own, but a carefully crafted ensemble breathes life into a new series. If anyone on The Flight Attendant didn’t vibe with the playful, tricky tone, they would stick out like a sore thumb. It is one of the best casts of the season.