We’ve finally reached Phase 2 of the 2021 Emmy season. That’s when voting members of the Television Academy make their final decisions and vote for their favorites. Given that, we here at the Water Cooler Podcast like to make our personal pleas for Emmy love. So, in our annual “TV Academy, Hear Our Plea” segment, we do just that. We beg the Television Academy to take a look at some of our favorite television from the 2021 Emmy season. After all, we’re not above begging.

What are some of your personal favorites? Sound off in the comments and join in!

As always, we also talk about the media we’re most looking forward to in our Flash Forward segment.

