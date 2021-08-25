Carl Clemons-Hopkins’s nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for HBO Max’s Hacks was one of the best surprises on Emmy nomination morning. As Jean Smart’s loyal chief operating officer, Clemons-Hopkins’ Marcus is stuck in a tricky place. His ambitions will take him away from the empire he helped Deborah build, and he started working for her because he loved her work as a comedian.

Clemons-Hopkins enjoys how much their character choses words wisely. Marcus is a person who spends a lot of time listening to others before doling out a response or perfectly timed quip. While Smart and Hannah Einbinder play characters in the comedy business, Clemons-Hopkins has incredible comedic timing. They can make you laugh with a pointed glance or an elongated blink of an eye.

Clemons-Hopkins submitted episode six, “New Eyes,” as their submitted episode, and it’s a great showcase for them. Marcus decides to break free from the monotony of his job for the day and ends up hooking up with Wilson, the water maintenance worker routinely called to Deborah’s property. Can Marcus learn to let go even more even with a new career opportunity on the horizon? Only time will tell, we are all now in Clemons-Hopkins’s corner.