Fresh off the heels of an Emmy-nominated season of Netflix’s The Crown, the Princess Diana story – parts of it anyway – comes to theaters this fall in Pablo Larrain’s Spenser, starring Kristen Steward as Diana. The new teaser trailer shows a lavish Christmas at Sandringham Estate during which Diana contemplates very tough decisions. The film also stars Timothy Spall, Jack Farthing, Sean Harris, and Sally Hawkins.

What to make of Stewart as Diana? She looks the part physically, but she’s only given two words of dialogue (“They don’t”) in the actual teaser. We’ll know how it plays out next week when Spencer premieres during the Venice Film Festival.

Spencer opens in theaters only on November 5.