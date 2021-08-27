Emmy-nominated production designer, Jon Carlos, joins Awards Daily to discuss their work on the Jean Smart-starring, HBO Max comedy, Hacks.

Production designing turning a pandemic means having to turn Los Angeles into Las Vegas and using CGI to marry together multiple sets. Jon Carlos set about the job with a deep understanding of the characters whose worlds he was building, and close collaboration with his team and Hack‘s creators Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky. The result is exquisite sets, painstakingly designed to reflect Debra [Smart] and Ava [Hannah Einbinder]‘s contrasting personalities.

Here, Carlos details the sets, color palettes, props, and visual cues that brought Hacks to life, and earned Carlos a deserved first Emmy nomination.

Watch our complete interview with Hacks production designer Jon Carlos below:

Jon Carlos is Emmy-nominated in the Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) category for their work on Hacks. The series is available via HBO Max.