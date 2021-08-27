Emmy-nominated costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager joins Awards Daily to discuss her work on HBO Max’s Hacks, detailing her favorite pieces and how she used character-driven designs to dress stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Sparkly, but not tacky. Hacks costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager’s goal in mind for Jean Smart’s Debra Vance was to reflect the comedienne’s wealth and status while also showcasing exquisite taste. Meanwhile, Hannah Einbinder’s Ava comes to Las Vegas with very little money and some very well-loved vintage clothes to get her by. The comedy, and the heart of Hacks, lies in the contrasting lives of these two women— the up-and-comer and the comedy icon. Hager’s costume design beautifully reflects that dichotomy.

Working against the clock and the confines of a global pandemic, Hager created looks with character at the forefront of her mind. Each piece was selected with purpose—a tour de force of contemporary costume design, worthy of a Vegas queen and her right-hand woman. And an Emmy too.

Watch our complete interview with Hacks costume designer Kathleen Felix-Hager below:

Kathleen Felix-Hager is Emmy-nominated in the Outstanding Contemporary Costumes category for her work in Hacks. The series is available via HBO Max.