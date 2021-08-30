Legendary songwriter and music producer Harvey Mason Jr. joins Awards Daily’s Shadan Larki to discuss his dual Emmy nominations for his work on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist —Outstanding Music Direction and Music and Lyrics for ‘Crimson Love,’ Zoey’s first original song.

Harvey Mason Jr. is no awards show rookie. He’s currently serving as president of the Grammys and has written and produced songs for a mile-long list of the industries biggest icons. The likes of Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Britney Spears mark just the tip of the musical iceberg.

And yet, July’s Emmy nominations delivered a surprise, two notices for this work on the NBC dramedy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. As the series’ music producer, Mason worked closely with the cast and producers to remix popular songs and get them TV ready for Zoey’s bombastic musical numbers. For ‘Crimson Love,’ Zoey’s first original song, Mason and his co-writers aimed to create a catchy pop record worthy of the radio, while also balancing the humor and absurdity of an unrequited and awkward love song.

As fans wait to see if Zoey will find another home after an abrupt cancelation on NBC, Mason joins Awards Daily to reflect on the ‘dream project’ and the 100+ songs he worked on for the show.

Watch our complete interview with Harvey Mason Jr. below:

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is available via NBC & Peacock. Awards Daily has a number of interviews with the cast and crew of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Read them all here.