This week, the Water Cooler Podcast gang is joined by AD TV’s Emmy expert Jalal Haddad to look closely at the 2021 Emmy Comedy categories. Sure, nearly all signs point to a very good night for AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso, but what other series could possibly upset? Are there certain categories that point to how much of a race this really is? We give our current predictions in the Comedy races and look at potential upsets as we head into the home stretch.

As always, we also talk about the media we’re most looking forward to in our Flash Forward segment.

