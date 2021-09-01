THE AUTOMAT (d. Lisa Hurwitz, U.s., 2021)

BECOMING COUSTEAU (d. Liz Garbus, U.S., 2021)

BELFAST (d. Kenneth Branagh, U.K., 2021)

BERGMAN ISLAND (d. Mia Hansen-Love, France/Germany/Sweden, 2021)

BITTERBRUSH (d. Emelie Mahdavian, U.S., 2021)

C’MON C’MON (d. Mike Mills, U.S., 2021)

CITIZEN ASH (d. Sam Pollard, Rex Miller, U.S./U.K., 2021)

COW (d. Andrea Arnold, U.K., 2021)

CYRANO (d. Joe Wright, U.K., 2021)

THE DUKE (d. Roger Michell, U.K., 2021)

THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN (d. Will Sharpe, U.K., 2021)

ENCOUNTER (d. Michael Pearce, U.S., 2021)

FAUCI (d. John Hoffman, Janet Tobias, U.S., 2021)

FLEE (d. Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Denmark, 2021)

HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG (d. Dayna Goldfine, Dan Geller, U.S., 2021)

THE HAND OF GOD (d. Paolo Sorrentino, Italy, 2021)

A HERO (d. Asghar Farhadi, Iran/France, 2021)

JULIA (d. Julie Cohen, Betsy West, U.S., 2021)

KING RICHARD (d. Reinaldo Marcus Green, U.S., 2021)

THE LOST DAUGHTER (d. Maggie Gyllenhaal, Greece/U.S./U.K., 2021)

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON (d. Dean Fleischer-Camp, Jenny Slate, U.S., 2021)

MUHAMMAD ALI (d. Ken Burns, Sarah Burns, U.S., 2021)

NUCLEAR FAMILY (d. Ry Russo-Young, U.S., 2021)

PETITE MAMAN (d. Céline Sciamma, France, 2021)

THE POWER OF THE DOG (d. Jane Campion, Australia/New Zealand, 2021)

PROCESSION (d. Robert Greene, U.S., 2021)

THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN (d. James Spinney, Peter Middleton, U.S., 2021)

RED ROCKET (d. Sean Baker, U.S., 2021)

THE RESCUE (d. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, U.S./U.K., 2021)

RIVER (d. Jennifer Peedom, Australia, 2021)

THE SAME STORM (d. Peter Jedges, U.S., 2021)

SPEER GOES TO HOLLYWOOD (d. Vanessa Lapa, Israel/Australia/Germany, 2021)

SPENCER (d. Pablo Larrain, U.K./Germany, 2021)

TORN (d. Max Lowe, U.S., 2021)

UNCLENCHING THE FISTS (d. Kira Kovalenko, Russia, 2021)

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND (d. Todd Haynes, U.S., 2021)

The 2021 Silver Medallion Awards, given to recognize an artist’s significant contribution to the world of cinema, will be presented to Oscar nominated actor Riz Ahmed (with ENCOUNTER), Oscar winning filmmaker Jane Campion (with THE POWER OF THE DOG), and Emmy Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage(with CYRANO). Tribute programs include a selection of clips, the presentation of the Silver Medallion, and a screening of the aforementioned films.

Barry Jenkins, this year’s Guest Director, serves as a key collaborator in the Festival’s programming decisions. He has curated the following special selections:

WEST INDIES (d. Med Hondo, France/Mauritania/Algeria, 1979)

(d. Med Hondo, France/Mauritania/Algeria, 1979) CHOCOLAT (d. Claire Denis, France, 1988)

(d. Claire Denis, France, 1988) LOOKING FOR LANGSTON (d. Isaac Julien, U.K., 1989)

(d. Isaac Julien, U.K., 1989) GARDEN (d. Ruthie Shatz, Adi Barash, Israel, 2003) In person: Adi Barash, Ruthie Shatz

(d. Ruthie Shatz, Adi Barash, Israel, 2003) In person: Adi Barash, Ruthie Shatz KAHLIL JOSEPH: SELECTED WORKS In person: Kahlil Joseph

In person: Kahlil Joseph RUSSIAN ARK (d. Aleksandr Sokurov, Russia, 2003)

Additional film revival programs include THE APACHES OF ATHENS (d. Dimítrios Gaziadis, Greece, 1929), and FRAGMENT OF AN EMPIRE (d. Fridrikh Ermler, USSR, 1929), the latter of which will follow a presentation of the Special Medallion award to film scholar Annette Insdorf. The Special Medallion is given to celebrate a hero of cinema who preserves, honors and presents great movies.

Backlot, Telluride’s intimate screening room featuring behind-the-scenes movies and portraits of artists, musicians, and filmmakers will screen the following programs:

ANDREI TARKOVSKY: A CINEMA PRAYER (d. Andrei Tarkovsky, Italy/Russia/Sweden, 2019)

(d. Andrei Tarkovsky, Italy/Russia/Sweden, 2019) BERNSTEIN’S WALL (d. Douglas Tirola, U.S., 2021) In person: Douglas Tirola

(d. Douglas Tirola, U.S., 2021) In person: Douglas Tirola DARK FRAMES (d. Tom Thurman, U.S., 2021) In person: Tom Thurman

(d. Tom Thurman, U.S., 2021) In person: Tom Thurman EDNA (d. Eryk Rocha, Brazil, 2021) In person: Eryk Rocha

(d. Eryk Rocha, Brazil, 2021) In person: Eryk Rocha JOYCE CAROL OATES: A BODY IN THE SERVICE OF MIND (d. Stig Björkman, Sweden, 2021)

(d. Stig Björkman, Sweden, 2021) LAND OF GOLD (d. Peter Sellars, U.S., 2021) In person: Jon Else, Peter Sellars

(d. Peter Sellars, U.S., 2021) In person: Jon Else, Peter Sellars SONGS FOR DRELLA (d. Ed Lachman, U.S., 1990) In person: Ed Lachman

(d. Ed Lachman, U.S., 1990) In person: Ed Lachman STAY PRAYED UP (d. D.L. Anderson, Matt Durning, U.S., 2021) In person: D.L. Anderson, Matt Durning, Phil Cook, Lena Mae Perry

(d. D.L. Anderson, Matt Durning, U.S., 2021) In person: D.L. Anderson, Matt Durning, Phil Cook, Lena Mae Perry THE STORY OF LOOKING (d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2021)

(d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2021) THREE MINUTES – A LENGTHENING (d. Bianca Stigter, Netherlands, U.K., 2021)

(d. Bianca Stigter, Netherlands, U.K., 2021) THE VILLAGE DETECTIVE: A SONG CYCLE (d. Bill Morrison, U.S., 2021) In person: Bill Morrison

Special Screenings will play throughout the Festival including the short film LEAD ME HOME (d. Jon Shenk, Pedro Kos, U.S., 2021) with both filmmakers in person; a new cut of THE OUTSIDERS (d. Francis Ford Coppola, U.S., 1993) presented by Coppola and Matt Dillon; THE RAIN PEOPLE (d. Francis Ford Coppola, U.S., 1969) with Coppola in person; EL GRAN FELLOVE (d. Matt Dillon, U.S., 2020) presented by Dillon; and MISSISSIPPI MASALA (d. Mira Nair, U.S., 1991) with Nair in person.

Additional Festivities will take place throughout the Festival including THE TOUCH (d. Ingmar Bergman, Sweden, 1971); a gallery of Laurie Anderson’s Covid-19 Zoom lectures entitled: SPENDING THE WAR WITHOUT YOU; and a Poster Signing with previously announced 2021 poster artist Luke Dorman of Meow Wolf.

“We have prepared for just about anything this year,” said executive director Julie Huntsinger. “Attending Telluride is always an adventure: the altitude, the weather, and the travel requirements to get here are not for the faint of heart. But the past two years have led us to a moment where we truly understand the phrase anything is possible, and we are ready. We have heard the incredible excitement from our film community about our ability to reconvene in the beautiful Telluride setting and are just as thrilled to pick up where we left off. We are full of gratitude and anticipation to head back to our favorite activity – sitting in the dark and watching the very best works our cinematic leaders have created – and find ourselves more in love with film than ever.

Telluride Film Festival’s shorts program, Filmmakers of Tomorrow, includes three sections: Student Prints, Calling Cards and Great Expectations from 18 emerging filmmakers from around the globe.

Telluride Film Festival’s Student Programs present students the opportunity to experience film as an art and expand participants’ worldview through film screenings and filmmaker discussions. The Student Symposium provides 50 graduate and undergraduate students with a weekend-long immersion in cinema. The City Lights Project brings together 15 high school students and five teachers from three schools to participate in a concentrated program of screenings and discussions. The FilmSCHOLAR program, created in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin, gives young film scholars and aspiring critics the opportunity to immerse themselves in a weekend of cinema and learn from some of the best in the field. University Seminars allow university professors to travel with students to the Festival and participate in special programming throughout the weekend.

Telluride Film Festival’s Talking Heads programs allow attendees to go behind the scenes with the Festival’s special guests. Eight Conversations take place between Festival guests and the audience about cinema and culture, and four outdoor Noon Seminars feature a panel of Festival guests discussing a wide range of film topics. These programs are free and open to the public.