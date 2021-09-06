We are rejoined by AD TV’s Emmy expert Jalal Haddad for a closer look at the 2021 Emmy Drama categories. Netflix’s The Crown largely dominated the TV Drama awards scene since premiering last fall. And rightly so. Season four of the Emmy-winning series arguably emerges as its most entertaining. It introduces the Charles and Diana drama as well as Gillian Anderson’s brilliant take on Margaret Thatcher. It also received a record number of acting nominations for the series, managing nominations in every available acting race — three in Supporting Actress in a Drama Series alone. But will those nominations translate into actual wins? If not, then what else steps into the winner’s circle. That’s the main topic for this week’s deep dive into the 2021 Emmy Drama races.

As always, we also talk about the media we’re most looking forward to in our Flash Forward segment.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)